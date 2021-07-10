John Hebert tennis clinics start July 12 – L’Observateur





LAPLACE John Hebert is a full-time electrical engineer and a part-time tennis coach certified by the United States Professional Tennis Association. He was instrumental in increasing the visibility of tennis in St. Charles Parish and beyond, extending his love of the sport to youth ages 5 to 18 with recreational tennis clinics. Clinics will be held on July 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 at Grand Ridge Tennis Court, located at 500 Willowdale Blvd. in Luling. Each session in the three-week schedule introduces a specific core skill. Hebert said the clinics give children the opportunity to experience group tennis as a more affordable alternative to private lessons. The clinics cost $180 for each age group and no experience is required to participate.

Registration must be no later than Sunday at the end of the day at https://sites.google.com/view/johnheberttennisclinics2/home. Students are requested to wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. They must bring a hat, sunglasses, water and a towel and use sunscreen before court time. Lessons will cover hand/foot-eye coordination, athletic movements, basic racket skills, keeping score, rules, tennis etiquette, sportsmanship and more. The clinics are divided into four age groups that meet at different times on Mondays and Fridays from July 12-30. Ages 5 to 6 will be part of the Juniors Red Foam Ball Mini Court Tennis group meeting from 9am to 10am. This age group will use a 36-foot track.

The ages of 7 to 8 will participate in the Juniors Red Felt Ball Mini Court Tennis group from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., using a 36-foot court.

Ages 9 to 10 will be part of the Juniors Orange Ball Short Court Tennis group meeting from 2pm to 3pm. They will play on a 60-foot course.

Ages 11 to 18 will participate in the Juniors Green Dot Ball Full Court Tennis group from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM Additional clinics will be offered throughout the year. Hebert takes a five-pronged approach to teaching tennis. He said the sport focuses not only on the physical skills such as ground strikes and serving, but also fitness, tactics, strategy and mental strength. Hebert has been playing tennis since he was a teenager, but he started coaching about 15 years ago when his daughter started playing tennis in high school. He continued to coach her friends and realized that he was enjoying it. I decided to get certified by the US Tennis Association and became more of a junior coach. I started a league in St. Charles Parish called the Junior Team Tennis League as part of the USTA and it grew to include juniors from all the surrounding parishes, Hebert said. Today it’s the recreational league we have in St. Charles Parish. Hebert was certified by the US Professional Tennis Association. Over the years, he has taught children as young as 3 and adults aged 63 and over. Hebert offers a variety of practice, teaching and training options by appointment, including: private individual lessons, private group lessons, private parent-child coaching lessons, private practice sessions with live balls and private training sessions. Tennis instruction is offered at the Grand Ridge Country Club or at the student location. For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/johnheberttennis/, text 504-432-0530 or email [email protected]

