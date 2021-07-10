Local sled hockey player overcomes setback | News, Sports, Jobs

It has often been said that a person’s success is not determined by the number of obstacles he or she faces, but by the approach and attitude embraced in facing those obstacles.

Wesley Hunter learned that lesson very early in life.

Hunter, 17, who lives with his family in the village of Queen near Claysburg, was born with spina bifida, a condition in which a developing baby’s spinal cord does not develop or close properly.

Life expectancy for people with the condition varies, but the most serious complications occur with related conditions such as kidney failure.

Surgeries are often required to treat the condition, and Hunter has already endured several. He has recently started taking medications to combat muscle spasms, and attends periodic physical therapy sessions at Claysburg-Kimmel High School, where he will be a senior this fall.

Hunter walks using braces and crutches, wearing cuffs on his forearms.

“He can walk, but he feels almost nothing from the waist down,” said Hunter’s mother, Summer Clowson. “But he has a great attitude towards the hand he’s been given, and he’s very determined.

“If he wants to do something, he will make it happen.”

Hunter said he does his best to maintain a positive outlook despite the challenges he has faced from a chronic, lifelong condition.

“I always see the glass half full,” Hunter said. “I’m an optimist, I guess.”

For the past four years, Hunter has been a member of the Johnstown Sitting Bulls sled hockey program, which started in 2008 to offer sports competitions to individuals with physical disabilities.

Hunter is one of two sled hockey players on the Johnstown program and one of only 50 from across the United States to be invited by the USA Hockey Organization to participate in the 15th annual USA Sled Hockey Select Camp from Sunday to Sunday. with Friday at the Virtua Center Flyer Skate Zone facility in Voorhees, NJ

After camp, which will include both classroom and on-ice instruction, Hunter and the other invited players will attend a tryout at the Voorhees complex for a spot on the United States Junior National Sled Hockey team.

“I am happy and privileged to have this opportunity,” said Hunter, who plays a forward position on the Johnstown team. “I was very surprised to be selected. It’s pretty incredible.”

Hunter was selected by the United States Hockey Organization after his Sitting Bulls coach Brian Buchkovich recently submitted video footage to the organization of Hunter and two other members of the Johnstown program of a practice session.

Johnstown is a member of the Northeast Sled Hockey League, which usually runs its seasons from September through March, featuring home games at Cambria County War Memorial’s First Summit Arena and road games along the East Coast.

The team that Hunter participates in competes at the adult level, involving older and more experienced players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has not played an organized competition since March 2020, but is slated to start the 2021-22 season this fall.

Buchkovich — whose adult son, Ethan, also has spina bifida, is also a member of the Johnstown team, and was selected by USA Hockey to attend camp in New Jersey as well — had high words of praise for Hunter.

“He’s a great kid,” Buchkovich said of Hunter, who is a solid student in the Claysburg-Kimmel class, and last year received the school’s Bulldog Pride Award for his courage and resilience in the face of adversity. “He is very fast, very determined, he is left handed and he has a very hard shot. He is a very smart player who could play any position on the ice for us.

“He is a very calm, nice guy who listens to the instructions he is given and tries to follow them and execute them on the ice.”

The rules for sled hockey are the same as for regular ice hockey, except that players move across the ice in custom sleds that rest on two blades. The players use two shortened hockey sticks with spikes on the ends of the sticks to propel themselves around the ice and shoot the puck.

Full control is allowed at the adult intermediate level. There is also a beginner level and a junior level, and children and adults of any age group can participate in the appropriate levels in the organization. Equipment is provided free of charge and the organization also provides a percentage of each player’s travel expenses for hotels.

Players from Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Indiana and Somerset counties participate at the various levels of the Johnstown organization, and training is held in Johnstown and at Altoona’s Galactic Ice facility.

“It gives these players a channel for competitive sports,” Buchkovich said of the sled hockey program. “Many of my athletes are very, very competitive, but because of their disabilities, they cannot participate in traditional sports. That gives them that outlet.”

And it’s an outlet for which Hunter is extremely grateful.

“It took me a while to get used to the sled, but now I feel a lot more comfortable,” said Hunter. “It is a lot of fun to be a member of a team and to interact with other people.

“It’s good to stay active, it keeps me healthy and it distracts me from everything else.”