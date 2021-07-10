Sports
Local sled hockey player overcomes setback | News, Sports, Jobs
It has often been said that a person’s success is not determined by the number of obstacles he or she faces, but by the approach and attitude embraced in facing those obstacles.
Wesley Hunter learned that lesson very early in life.
Hunter, 17, who lives with his family in the village of Queen near Claysburg, was born with spina bifida, a condition in which a developing baby’s spinal cord does not develop or close properly.
Life expectancy for people with the condition varies, but the most serious complications occur with related conditions such as kidney failure.
Surgeries are often required to treat the condition, and Hunter has already endured several. He has recently started taking medications to combat muscle spasms, and attends periodic physical therapy sessions at Claysburg-Kimmel High School, where he will be a senior this fall.
Hunter walks using braces and crutches, wearing cuffs on his forearms.
“He can walk, but he feels almost nothing from the waist down,” said Hunter’s mother, Summer Clowson. “But he has a great attitude towards the hand he’s been given, and he’s very determined.
“If he wants to do something, he will make it happen.”
Hunter said he does his best to maintain a positive outlook despite the challenges he has faced from a chronic, lifelong condition.
“I always see the glass half full,” Hunter said. “I’m an optimist, I guess.”
For the past four years, Hunter has been a member of the Johnstown Sitting Bulls sled hockey program, which started in 2008 to offer sports competitions to individuals with physical disabilities.
Hunter is one of two sled hockey players on the Johnstown program and one of only 50 from across the United States to be invited by the USA Hockey Organization to participate in the 15th annual USA Sled Hockey Select Camp from Sunday to Sunday. with Friday at the Virtua Center Flyer Skate Zone facility in Voorhees, NJ
After camp, which will include both classroom and on-ice instruction, Hunter and the other invited players will attend a tryout at the Voorhees complex for a spot on the United States Junior National Sled Hockey team.
“I am happy and privileged to have this opportunity,” said Hunter, who plays a forward position on the Johnstown team. “I was very surprised to be selected. It’s pretty incredible.”
Hunter was selected by the United States Hockey Organization after his Sitting Bulls coach Brian Buchkovich recently submitted video footage to the organization of Hunter and two other members of the Johnstown program of a practice session.
Johnstown is a member of the Northeast Sled Hockey League, which usually runs its seasons from September through March, featuring home games at Cambria County War Memorial’s First Summit Arena and road games along the East Coast.
The team that Hunter participates in competes at the adult level, involving older and more experienced players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has not played an organized competition since March 2020, but is slated to start the 2021-22 season this fall.
Buchkovich — whose adult son, Ethan, also has spina bifida, is also a member of the Johnstown team, and was selected by USA Hockey to attend camp in New Jersey as well — had high words of praise for Hunter.
“He’s a great kid,” Buchkovich said of Hunter, who is a solid student in the Claysburg-Kimmel class, and last year received the school’s Bulldog Pride Award for his courage and resilience in the face of adversity. “He is very fast, very determined, he is left handed and he has a very hard shot. He is a very smart player who could play any position on the ice for us.
“He is a very calm, nice guy who listens to the instructions he is given and tries to follow them and execute them on the ice.”
The rules for sled hockey are the same as for regular ice hockey, except that players move across the ice in custom sleds that rest on two blades. The players use two shortened hockey sticks with spikes on the ends of the sticks to propel themselves around the ice and shoot the puck.
Full control is allowed at the adult intermediate level. There is also a beginner level and a junior level, and children and adults of any age group can participate in the appropriate levels in the organization. Equipment is provided free of charge and the organization also provides a percentage of each player’s travel expenses for hotels.
Players from Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Indiana and Somerset counties participate at the various levels of the Johnstown organization, and training is held in Johnstown and at Altoona’s Galactic Ice facility.
“It gives these players a channel for competitive sports,” Buchkovich said of the sled hockey program. “Many of my athletes are very, very competitive, but because of their disabilities, they cannot participate in traditional sports. That gives them that outlet.”
And it’s an outlet for which Hunter is extremely grateful.
“It took me a while to get used to the sled, but now I feel a lot more comfortable,” said Hunter. “It is a lot of fun to be a member of a team and to interact with other people.
“It’s good to stay active, it keeps me healthy and it distracts me from everything else.”
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/sports/local-sports/2021/07/local-sled-hockey-player-overcomes-adversity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]