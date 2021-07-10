Segas Olympic Games 2020 video game is full of fun challenges and absurd avatars





For the first time since 2012, Sega has released a video game for the Olympics that does not feature Mario and Sonic prominently as main characters. Available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Google Stadia, Tokyo Olympics 2020 The Official Video Game let players create their own custom avatars to compete in 18 different arcade-style sporting events, including the 100m sprint, boxing, baseball, table tennis, swimming and more. stills from Sega’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Video Game. Yes, this video game is a year late along with the actual Olympics, but don’t let that stop you from giving it a try. Mastering any sporting event requires a bit of technical skill, and like training for the real thing, it will take some practice to progress, although it’s usually just your thumbs that get a workout. But as you get better, you’ll unlock more features, such as refined tips, new skills, and chic outfits for your avatar. Speaking of outfits, the best part of the Segas Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game is the extent to which you can customize your avatar. Not only do you have a wide variety of skin tones, hairstyles and facial features to choose from, you can also shift the weight of your characters up and down to achieve the most realistic physique. You can even apply makeup, freckles and face paint. All different character styles can play together in all 18 events, and avatar choices will not affect performance. How to Customize an Avatar in Sega’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics Video Game There’s virtually no limit to how ridiculous you can look, if you want to. The clothing choices include sumo wrestling, astronaut, neanderthal, knight, pirate and many other costumes so you can fulfill your very specific fantasy of winning a BMX race while dressed as a cowboy with tiger themed face paint. Just try. You could even compete with your friends and family in the multiplayer mode, not only in the sports themselves, but also in who can come up with the most hilarious creation. And if you still prefer to play as Sonic the hedgehogyou can too. Story continues The Olympics are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans around the world, Sega of America President and COO Ian Curran said in a press release. Tokyo 2020 channels that same positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympics this summer. Partnering with SEGA will allow us to engage new and existing fans, especially young people, in the Olympics well beyond the Games, says Elisabeth Allaman, VP Commercial Integration at the IOC Television and Marketing Services. We were looking forward to seeing the next generation of young Olympic fans build their first tangible connection to the Olympics and Olympia through the official video game. Promotional image featuring many of the playable events in Sega’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Video Game. The full list of sporting events that can be played in the game includes 110 m hurdles, 4100 relay, hammer throw, beach volleyball, long jump, BMX, boxing, judo, rugby sevens, football (soccer), 100 m freestyle (swimming), 200 m individual Medley (swimming), sport climbing, tennis, table tennis, basketball, baseball and the 100m Dash. The game is available now for $39.99 from major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, VGP, and EBGames. You can also get a digital version from the Playstation Store. PS Plus is required for online play and multiplayer mode (up to 8 players).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/sega-olympic-games-2020-video-000427303.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos