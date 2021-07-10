2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Roster Includes DK Metcalf, Quavo, and More Famous Names





There are All-Stars and then there are only stars. A staple of the MLB All-Star weekend, the 2021 All-Star celebrity softball game will be held Sunday afternoon and broadcast Monday night after the Home Run Derby, for those who want to stay and watch some amateurs throw a ball in the dirt and have the walking shape of a toddler with their shoelaces tied together. Not all of them are athletically inept, though: The five-inning game features some MLB greats taking the field, with a group of very young, fresh-faced celebrities rounding out the roster for this year’s spectacle. As celebrities like WWE Superstar The Miz return, Kane Brown and JoJo Siwa are just two of the first time in the star-studded lineup to take the field on Coors Field Sunday. Here’s the total confirmed list of stars expected to appear: MORE: Full Schedule of Events for MLB All-Star Week Who will be on the roster for 2021 softball games? This year’s player offering is certainly aimed at a newer, younger generation: with social media stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray making an appearance, as well as JoJo Siwa. Former MLB players CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla will also participate in the game. Walker and Castilla are former members of the Rockies and will once again take the field in Denver. Name Claim to fame Quavo Musician JoJo Siwa pop star Steve Aokic Musician Ross Butler Actor Noah Beck social media star Charles Melton Actor resident Rapper, activist Blake Gray social media star the Mizo WWE Sports Entertainer Kane Brown Musician Karamo tv star DK Metcalf WR, Seattle Seahawks JID Musician Derrick White Guard, San Antonio Spurs Anthony Mackie Actor Anuel AA Musician CC Sabathia Former MLB Pitcher Jennie Finch softball legend Hunter Pence Former MLB Outfielder Larry Walker Baseball Hall of Famer Vinny Castilla Former MLB Infielder from Miller LB, Denver Broncos Josh Richards social media star Jhay Cortez Musician Will Barton SF, Denver Nuggets Philipp Grubauer G, Colorado Avalanche Chase Carter Fashion model Jorge Masvidal UFC fighter Brandon McManus K, Denver Broncos Lauren Chamberlain Women’s Softball Player Natasha Watley Olympic softball gold medalist When is the 2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game? Date: Monday July 12

Monday July 12 Start time:After the Home Run Derby (~23:00 ET) As usual, the celebrity softball game will air after the Home Run Derby on Monday night. The game itself will be played on Sunday afternoon.

