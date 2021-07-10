Pankaj Singh stops all forms of cricket





Rajasthan pace ace Pankaj Singh, who has featured in a couple of Tests and a lone ODI for India, has retired from all forms of cricket. The 36-year-old, who has 633 domestic wickets under his belt, played for Rajasthan for over a decade before moving to Puducherry in 2018. The season. “It’s definitely an emotional decision. But I’ve thought about it and decided it’s time to hang up my boots and do something new,” Pankaj said.sports star. Having played the game for 15 years, Pankaj now plans to build a career in coaching. “I’ve done level 2 coaching and I definitely want to start coaching teams. Now that I’m formally retired I can think about that. I’ll review things and see how it goes,” said Pankaj. READ: You can’t be extraordinary without playing Test cricket, says pacer Pankaj Singh The tall, medium-fast bowler played a key role in guiding Rajasthan to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Despite being consistent at the national level, he was unable to cement his place in the national team. While he played one ODI against Sri Lanka in 2010, Pankaj played in two Tests against England in 2014, scalping two wickets. “Getting the test cap was the biggest moment of my career and it was an incredible journey. I have always enjoyed the game and therefore it was difficult to make the difficult decision, but in the end I had to,” said Pankaj. “I am very fortunate to have received the Test cap from Sourav Ganguly and to have the opportunity to play under the captaincy of the legend MS Dhoni. Memories of putting on the Test cap will always be close to my heart” , he said. In his long career, Pankaj played for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second season. He was later brought back by Royals. His next big break came when he was included in the limited-overs sides for India’s Zimbabwe tour, when the selectors decided to rest several senior players. So what now? “I did my level 2 coaching and last year there was a pandemic. Those few months helped me make a decision and focus more on coaching. Now I’m going to work on those areas,” said the fast bowler. While he admitted he would have liked to play for India longer, Pankaj said he had no regrets. “I don’t regret it. When I look back, I have only happy memories. And I thank everyone for their support,” declared the fast bowler.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/pankaj-singh-retirement-all-forms-of-cricket-rajasthan-cricket-indian-cricket-team/article35247392.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos