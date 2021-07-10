Geneva grad Varckette closes collegiate tennis career at SRU | Local sports

Amy Varckette is back in town hanging out at her favorite summer landing spot, her hometown of Geneva.

The local tennis star has completed her collegiate tennis career and undergraduate studies at Slippery Rock University.

The next chapter of Varckettes will be graduate school preparing for a career in chiropractic health.

But for now, she’s enjoying some of her favorite things in life.

It includes playing guitar and singing at local venues, serving ice cream cones with a friendly smile at the Whip n Dip near Lake Geneva, and of course spending time on the tennis courts where she grew up playing tennis.

Varckette has spent the past week helping out at the tennis camp in Geneva, the same camp she attended as a young child.

It literally seems like yesterday, she said of her early years learning the game. I remember playing here when I was a kid, playing in the tournament, so it’s nice to come coach and give back. Geneva is such a close-knit city, you get to see everyone’s kids and families. It’s really fun.

Varckette played in camps and tournaments like those held annually in her hometown, but became a state qualifier in her first year playing doubles for the Eagles.

She followed that up by becoming Ashtabula County Player of the Year for three consecutive years before graduating in 2017 and moving on to SRU.

Varckette finished her 2020-21 season, as well as her college career, by setting a 6-5 record, mostly at number 6 in singles sand and 9-5in doubles, mostly at number 3. She went 33-14 for singles and 33-22 for doubles in her SRU career.

Varckette’s junior year was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. She actually has one more year to qualify, but will leave that behind to continue with academics.

Taking a break from the campers on Friday, Varckette said the past four years have gone by quickly.

Oh yes, she said. The past four years have flown by, especially with COVID. I lost a season and a half.

Playing her senior year, however, was a nice end to her school career.

Aside from the strong record, Varckette helped SRU to an 8-7 team record, including a 5-1 against the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conferences schools.

They also earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Regional tournament, finishing the season 42nd in the country, according to the latest poll by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Varckette had a great ending, beating Indiana (Pa.) opponent Abby Jones 6-3, 6-4.

But when she left the field, the reality that she was playing the last game of her school career definitely weighed on Varckette.

My last game, it started a little bit, she said. That last last trip, we went to the Regionals, it started to take off a little bit. That last game brought some emotions with it. Winning our biggest rival… it was the perfect ending.

However, tennis is much more than beating rivals for Varckette. It is about friendships, relationships and bonds that last a lifetime.

Varckette says she likes the ones from her time in the game the most.

Tennis has been such a big part of my life, she said. I will definitely miss my team. You spend so much time with them, you become such a close family, you travel with them and all those great memories.

Varckette will stay at home until September and then begin classes at the Northeast College of Health Sciences.

Her college tennis days may be behind her now, but the appreciation for all sports will never end.

I will be forever grateful for all the people I met and had the chance to play in college, she said. Getting a scholarship and being able to give back to all the people I’ve met.