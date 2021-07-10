Joseph Diaz Jr. beats Javier Fortuna to deliver career performance in lightweight debut

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. promised that 135 pounds would be his best weight yet after campaigns of 126 and 130 pounds.

He just might be right.

Diaz delivered the most impressive performance of his career in Los Angeles on Friday, scoring a unanimous decision over Javier Fortuna to claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title.

The scores were 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112. ESPN also scored it 115-112.

In his lightweight debut, Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) showed he could absorb heavy shots from a dangerous puncher and also carry his own strength. He wobbled Fortuna towards the end of the 10th round of a fight with some brutal exchanges on the inside, often waged at breakneck speed.

“I can fight against all the top men weighing 135 pounds,” said Diaz, who entered the fight as ESPN’s No. 5 boxer weighing 130 pounds. “I want Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney. Let’s make this happen.

“I’ve been sparring at 160 pounders. I’ve always worked with bigger guys all my life.”

Despite fighting for his first world title at 126 pounds (a narrow defeat for Gary Russell Jr.) before capturing a championship at 130 pounds, 135 seems to be Diaz’ ​​most natural weight class. He looked stronger than ever, and without the heavy weight drop, he showed energy all the way through unleashing combinations of four and five punches against a cunning contender.

The 2012 Olympian once again had to deal with setbacks. He suffered a cut to his left eye on round 3 after a head-on collision – a cut in the same area he bled from in his title-winning effort vs. Tevin Farmer in January 2020.

The next frame, Diaz, 28, was stopped by referee Raul Caiz Jr. penalized one point for hitting from behind the head, a points deduction that looked borderline. Diaz claimed he hit Fortuna on the side of the head to no avail.

Fortuna, ESPN’s No. 8 fighter weighing 135 pounds, put pressure on the action on rounds 5 and 6, beating Diaz to the limit with power shots. But the 31-year-old didn’t last.

While battling in front of a crowd from his hometown at the Banc of California Stadium, Diaz turned on the pressure and began to dig his way into Fortuna’s body with a two-fisted attack that stunted the Dominican’s momentum.

Diaz simply landed the cleaner, smoother shots in the exchanges along the stretch, winning the judges’ favor in a battle with plenty of tit-for-tat rounds. Fortuna threw 761 punches – 240 more than Diaz – but made 10 fewer shots.

With the convincing win, Diaz was gearing up for a career-high payday in one of boxing’s most star-driven divisions. Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia all live at lightweight.

The easiest matchups to make are with Haney and Garcia, both of whom also compete on DAZN. Haney and Garcia are also available; they each have no fights planned. But it’s especially the Garcia fight that is more appealing for many reasons.

Garcia was due to fight Fortuna (36-3-1, 25 KOs) this evening before withdrawing from the bout to seek treatment for his mental health. When he withdrew, Diaz quickly lobbied for the opportunity to intervene, seeking redemption after losing his title on the scales in February, before settling for a majority draw against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov.

With Garcia back training with Eddy Reynoso at Canelo Alvarez’s gym in San Diego, a fight between Diaz and the social media sensation is natural. They are both Mexican Americans from Southern California being promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. Host the fight in LA this fall, and they can practically guarantee a windfall at the box office.

“JoJo again showed a lot of guts, a lot of courage and a big heart,” said De La Hoya. “His first fight at 135 wasn’t too shabby. I think he did a great job against a man who has been shunned for years.”

Zurdo retrieves Barrera. get out

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez made a statement during his Golden Boy debut, scoring three knockdowns – all from body shots – before stopping Sullivan Barrera in round 4.

The matchup was Ramirez’s most high profile fight since defending his super middleweight title with a fourth round TKO of Tommy Karpency in April 2019.

Now competing at 175 pounds, Zurdo showed his strength and a new, more aggressive fighting style, refined under trainer Julian Chua. The first knockdown arrived in round 3, but Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs) never seemed to recover.

“I think my performance was amazing,” said Ramirez, 30. “I was training for the body shot. And I think it was beautiful. At 175 pounds, everyone saw a better Zurdo Ramirez. This is my division. I’m going to take the souls of all the champions in the 175-pound division.”

Ramirez’s next chance could be a title shot at fellow undefeated fighter Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez has called for the fight, and it’s an achievable matchup, with Bivol also waiting for a big chance.

Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) joined Golden Boy after buying his contract from Top Rank last summer. Rated No. 5 at 175 pounds by ESPN, Zurdo has a new lease of life with his return to the limelight.

Barrera, on the other hand, could be at the end of the line at the age of 39 and with three losses in his last four fights.