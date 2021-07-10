Bama Hammer Claims AU Has a “Trend Down in Talent”





This year will be a rebuilding season for the Auburn football team. After a mediocre 6-5 season and several years of recruiting neglect in certain positions, it’s clear to everyone that new head coach Bryan Harsin will have to prove himself in the SEC before he can really delve into the recruiting scene at the SEC. high school. Well, clear to almost everyone. Rival FanSided site Bama Hammer claims recent years of recruiting alongside Bryan Harsin’s work on this year’s recruiting trajectory indicate the Tigers won’t compete with Alabama for years to come and will make a losing streak comparable to that of the tide t /m 2002-2007: Whatever is happening in Auburn’s so far dismal 2022 class, a downward trend in player talent has been identified. The disparity between the Tide and Tigers programs could lead to a disastrous defeat at Auburn. Recruitment relationships are built over time and last for years. It would be unrealistic for Bryan Harsin to go after all the five-star recruits that Nick Saban has had in their ears since they were a freshman in high school, and he will have to prove himself this year with Auburn football to get to that level. can recruit. However, Harsin et al. managed to pull the 2021 Tigers class to number 19 in the nation and number 7 in the SEC. Harsin has also used the NCAA transfer portal to bring more talent to the roster, but according to Bama Hammer those players will not be able to compete at a high level: So far, the problem for Harsin is that the players he gets are far from game-changers. They are mostly (some say altogether) a clunky bunch of former 3 star recruits. Sometimes such players flourish. Alabama Football has shown that 3-star players can become top performers. Even with such successes, the majority do not excel at competing with elite talent. Harsin has won a total of nine transfers so far, according to 247 Sports, and they are all three-star recruits, with the exception of WR transfer Demetris Robertson, who was a five-star prospect from high school. Of those nine transfers, three were impact players at SEC schools and six of them were competitors at Power-5 schools. Robertson’s best year with UGA was in 2019, a year in which the Bulldogs finished the season 12-2, finishing first in the SEC East, second to LSU in the SEC Championship and beating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Northwestern EDGE transfer Eku Leota contributed to his team’s Citrus Bowl win over Auburn in 2020 after the Wildcats finished first in the Big 10 west and advanced to the conference championship. The three-star recruits Harsin has added to the team are hardly a “rag-tag” group and the transfers have a lot of potential to develop into top performers who can compete with elite talent under a new coaching staff and program with a new direction. The Tide have long enjoyed their reign of terror and fear that Auburn football is coming their way. The Tigers — and their three-star recruits — are sure to turn heads this fall.

