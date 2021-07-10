



Did you know that Ireland has 5 times Grand Slam champion tennis? Ireland’s greatest tennis player ever came from County Kilkenny, named Mabel Cahill. Attention turns to the Wimbledon Singles for women final between Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and 13this ranked Karolna Plkov of the Czech Republic, on Saturday at 15:00. Ireland had its own tennis star more than a century ago. Mabel Esmonde Cahill won the US Open Grand Slam Womens Singles titles in 1891 and 1892, the Grand Slam Ladies Doubles titles in 1891 and 1892, and also won the Grand Slam Mixed Doubles title in 1892. As Ireland’s only Grand Slam winner with not 1 but 5 Grand Slam titles, little is mentioned about Mabel Cahill in Ireland. In 1976 Mabel Cahill was added to the New York International Tennis Hall of Fame From Ballyragget House, Ballyragget, County Kilkenny, Mabel Cahill was born in 1863 into a large family of 13 children. She was the second youngest. She had 5 sisters and 7 brothers. Her wealthy upper-class family sent Mabel to high school in Roscrea to a paid school, presumably the Sacred Heart Convent Secondary School.

It was unusual at that time for women to attend secondary education.

Mabel moved to Dublin in 1886 after school, where she took up tennis and grew her interest in the sport and in life.

With few prospects in Ireland, she decided to emigrate to America via Liverpool. She boarded the Arizona ship in 1889, which arrived in New York City, where she took up residence. Cahill won the Orange Club Women’s Championship in 1890 and 1891.

Mabel became the first foreign woman to win a major tournament when she defeated Ellen Roosevelt in the final of the 1891 U.S. Championships at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The following year, she successfully defended her title, beating Elisabeth Moore in a hard-fought five-set final, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. In both years, Cahill won the US Women’s National Doubles Championships. In 1891, she teamed up with Emma Leavitt-Morgan to defeat final opponents Roosevelt sisters Ellen and Grace, 2-6, 8-6, 6-4. . In 1892, she teamed up with Adeline McKinlay and the pair easily defeated Mrs. AH Harris and Amy R. Williams, 6-1, 6-3. Teaming up with Clarence Hobart Cahill would win her 5th Grand Slam, the mixed doubles title in 1892, beating Moore and Rodmond Beach 6-1, 6-3. Today we salute and remember Mabel Cahill of Kilkenny, who was Ireland’s greatest tennis player in 1891 and 1892.

