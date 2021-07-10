Former Mavericks Coach, Player Dickson Named Hockey Director for Cable Dahmer Arena





John-Scott Dickson, a former player and coach of the Kansas City Mavericks, is the new hockey director of Cable Dahmer Arena’s Independence Community Ice. Dickson will also lead the youth teams that call Cable Dahmer home. “John-Scott brings a wealth of coaching and leadership experience to the rink,” Cable Dahmer Arena general manager Larry Hovick said in a press release. “John-Scott has been instrumental in driving our ice rink forward during the pandemic. “His attitude and his skills as a player and coach have attracted young men and women to get involved in hockey. I am delighted to have John-Scott on board as part of our full-time staff of Independence Community Ice. Struggling Mavericks fire coach Dickson is the hockey director of the Jr. Mavs organization in Independence and will make decisions for the youth teams. He will be the director of the AA travel program, the highest level of youth hockey in Kansas City. Dickson will also help coach all three teams competing at the AA level. Dickson, after an eight-year ECHL career with the Mavericks, Idaho Steelheads, Atlanta Gladiators and Alaska Aces, was fired as head coach of the Mavericks during his fourth season in January 2020, before the pandemic cut short that season. He compiled a 121-113-14-11 record and led the Mavericks to the playoffs once in his more than three seasons at the helm. He had 75 goals and 79 assists in 220 games for the Mavericks before becoming a season assistant coach and then head coach prior to the 2016-17 season.

