Mahmudullah suddenly decides to withdraw from Test cricket

Dhaka, July 10 (PTI) Bangladesh senior all-rounder Mahmudullah has made a sudden decision to stop playing test cricket, a day after recording a career-best 150 in the ongoing one-off test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Mahmudullah informed his colleagues that he is no longer willing to continue his testing career, leaving team management shocked.

“Yes, he (Mahmudullah) had indicated that he does not want to extend his Test career after this match. But he has not officially informed us and we have to see if it is an emotional outburst or not,” the website said. quoted a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as saying.

Mahmudullah has played 49 tests with 2764 runs at an average of 31 plus and four half-centuries.

Mahmudullah, 35, made his 2009 test debut against the West Indies and made a dream start to his career in the traditional format.

He failed with the bat, but produced the best bowling figures for a Bangladeshi on his debut, taking 8 wickets in the match, including a five-for in the second innings to help Bangladesh achieve their first ever win abroad.

He then shone with the bat in the longest format, setting five scores over fifty in consecutive matches, including his first test ton against New Zealand in Hamilton while hitting number eight.

Mahmudullah is the current captain of the T20 national team and was Bangladesh’s top batsman at the 2015 World Cup. His century knocked England out of the tournament and he backed it up by another ton, an unbeaten 128 against co-host New Zealand , although it came in a losing case. PTI AH KHS KHS

Disclaimer:- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTIA