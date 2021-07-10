Ohio State football is recruiting well from coast to coast





The Ohio state football program doesn’t just get the best players from the state of Ohio. They come in your state and also get your best prospects. Ohio State football is a national brand. They have fans not only all over the country, but all over the world. I know because we’ve had readers from Russia, Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and several other countries; every continent except Antarctica. However, recruitment is only on a national scale. Ryan Day has shown that he is quite good at that. Not only does he get the best players in the state of Ohio, but he goes to other states and gets the best players from those states as well. He is the poacher of all boasters. For example, look at the class of 2022. Right now they have the number one class in the country. They have a lot of good players from Ohio. They have the number one, two, five and seven players in the state, including five-star linebacker CJ Hicks. They also have the best player from the state of Texas in Quinn Ewers, who is the best prospect in the country. They went straight to a recruiting hotbed like Texas and just plucked out the best recruit like it was no big deal. Astonishing. Texas is not the only state that has happened in both. Day just picked up JT Tuimoloau, who is the top prospect in the 2021 class from Washington State. In 2022, he has the second best prospect in both Illinois, Colorado and Arizona. Ohio State recruits everywhere and gets the best prospects no matter where they are. This is not a trend that will stop anytime soon. Ohio State is in the midst of the best recruiting in the history of the program. Day is a big part of that. As long as he leads the ship, the Buckeyes will continue to get the best players from different states across the country.

