Physiotherapy for Tennis Elbow: Pain Relief and Exercises

Tennis elbow, also known as lateral epicondylitis, is a painful condition that causes symptoms in the outer part of the elbow and sometimes the forearm or wrist. Once thought it was an inflammatory problem in your tendon, this diagnosis is now considered more degenerative in nature. It is caused by overuse of the extensors of the wrist and fingers that attach to the outer part of the elbow.

Although up to 3% of the population experiences this condition at some point, most cases are mild and resolve on their own. However, in some cases, physical therapy (PT) may be needed to prevent your tennis elbow from worsening.

If left untreated, lateral epicondylitis pain can intensify and significantly impair your ability to perform daily tasks, such as using a computer, getting dressed, or lifting and carrying objects.

For more information about physiotherapy for tennis elbow, see the sections below.

When you need physiotherapy

Tennis elbow is often a self-limiting condition and many minor cases resolve themselves with treatments such as:

Rest the arm

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Change activity

That said, some cases are more important and should be seen by a physical therapist. Several symptoms may indicate a case that may benefit from formal therapy treatment.

Lateral epicondylitis usually begins with tenderness over a bony area (the lateral epicondyle) on the outside of the elbow. At first, this pain is usually only present when the muscles that attach to this area are engaged. The most annoying activities are:

lift

Typing

Stretching the wrist or fingers in an upward direction

Additionally, tasks that involve rotating the forearm so that your palm faces up can also be provocative.

As the condition progresses, the pain may intensify and spread to the muscles of the forearm and wrist.

Your symptoms may also become more frequent and may even occur at rest. If this happens, or if a change of activity doesn’t significantly improve your symptoms after a few weeks, it’s important to talk to a physical therapist.

Treatment of lateral epicondylitis with physical therapy was found to be more effective in reducing pain than self-management of the condition after six weeks of care.

What does physiotherapy involve?

There are several things a physical therapist does to help reduce the symptoms of tennis elbow. This includes:

Education: Your PT will likely spend time discussing the movements and activities that could worsen your condition and provide you with less irritating adjustments to your daily tasks. They can also help you select a wrist or elbow brace that can reduce the stresses on the degenerated tendon.

Your PT will likely spend time discussing the movements and activities that could worsen your condition and provide you with less irritating adjustments to your daily tasks. They can also help you select a wrist or elbow brace that can reduce the stresses on the degenerated tendon. Stretch: The goal of therapy is to stretch the affected area and build strength in the affected muscles. Your therapist will help you select the right exercises to achieve these goals and improve them as they become easier. Manual therapy techniques, such as massage or light elbow mobilizations, can also be performed to reduce pain and improve your arm function.

While modalities such as ultrasound or electrical stimulation can also be used for pain relief, their benefits are still in question and should not be prioritized over stretching and strengthening.

Tennis Elbow Exercises

Your physical therapist can suggest a wide variety of exercises to help you stretch and strengthen the affected area of ​​the elbow. Some of the most common techniques are described below.

Pain during physiotherapy While you may experience some minor pain while performing these exercises, they should not cause sharp pain and should be stopped if they do.

wrist stretch

Extend your arm in front of your body with your elbow extended and your palm down. Lightly push your hand down with your sound hand until you feel a stretch in the wrist or forearm. Hold this position for 30 seconds before releasing and complete two to three reps. Do this at least five times a day.

Wrist isometry

Sit up straight with your arm resting on a table and your palm over the edge. With your palm facing down, extend it fully toward the arm. Use your other hand to apply pressure to the back of the palm without moving the wrist. Apply enough pressure to feel a strong muscle contraction, but not so much that you experience pain. Hold this for 45 to 60 seconds before relaxing and completing two to three reps. This can be done once or twice a day.

Extension eccentrics

Start with your arm resting comfortably on a table and hanging your palm down on the edge. Move your wrist up towards you. Using a light weight (1 pound can of soup or beans) in hand with palm facing down, extend the wrist, then focus on slowly lowering the wrist with the weight in it. Perform three sets of 10 reps of the eccentrics every day.

Supination Eccentrics

Start with your arm and palm resting comfortably on a table. Rotate your forearm so that your palm is facing up and make a fist with your hand. With your sound hand, apply force to the affected fist while trying to turn the palm down. Slowly let the unaffected side win over for about three seconds as the forearm rotates inward. Try three sets of 10 reps of the supination eccentrics daily.

palm slides

Sit with your arm on a table and your palm facing down. Keeping the pads of your fingers and your palm in contact with the surface, slide your fingertips back as your knuckles rise in the air. Do not bend your fingers while doing this. Complete the exercise 10 times and try three sets each day.

Outlook

As mentioned previously, tennis elbow is usually a self-limiting condition with mild cases usually going away on their own. Individuals with a more swollen elbow that does not respond to activity modification alone may need to participate in therapy and perform the suggested exercises for several months before symptoms resolve. That said, PT has been shown to improve your pain and function in just six weeks.

In rare cases, physical therapy does not provide relief from lateral epicondylitis and surgery may be necessary. This is relatively uncommon and it is estimated that 80% to 95% of people respond to non-surgical treatments. In these less common situations, up to four to six months of PT may be needed after surgery to help you restore function in your arm and return to more physical tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Physical Therapy Can You Do for Tennis Elbow?

Physical therapy aimed at improving flexibility and building strength in the forearm, wrist, and finger muscles can help manage the symptoms of tennis elbow. Additional manual techniques aimed at massaging and mobilizing the affected area can also be performed.

How Often Should You Do Physical Therapy Exercises for Tennis Elbow?

Stretching exercises should be done regularly (five times a day or more) a day. Strengthening exercises can be done in two different sessions on the same day. It is best to contact your physical therapist to confirm cadence.

How Long Does Physical Therapy Take for Tennis Elbow?

While significant improvements in pain have been shown after six weeks of physical therapy, you may need to continue for two to three months, depending on the severity of your condition. After you are discharged from PT, it is important to continue the prescribed exercises until the condition is completely gone.

Tennis elbow can be an annoying and frustrating condition that can significantly limit your daily tasks. While it’s fine to try to manage the condition on your own first, it’s best to talk to a physical therapist about your problem if symptoms become more frequent or intense. Often a few simple exercises and some education about the condition are all you need to rid yourself of your lateral epicondylitis pain.