Tokyo Olympics: Indian table tennis team ready to surprise at Tokyo Games | Olympic Games News
The table tennis court at the Tokyo Olympics will be highly competitive, but India is hoping for a historic medal. The table tennis team will leave for Japan next week. The quartet of Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee, as well as coaches-coach Soumyadeep Roy, spoke exclusively to The Bharat Express News ahead of the Tokyo Games. This is the best team we’ve ever sent to the Olympics. We are in a situation where everything is difficult, but they have made sacrifices and determination, hard work and goals, preparation of all athletes. over a period of 3 or 4 years,” said coach Soumyadeep Roy.
The team from India will have to go through a three-day isolation period before they can access the sites. The players have prepared for this unprecedented situation.
Sharath Kamal, three-time Olympic veteran, who will now compete in her 4th Olympics, said: I think the Olympics will be very different given the current scenario in the world with the restrictions and the rules. Understanding the rules during the competition and before the competition will all take a bit of our mind. It will be the best Olympics for all of us. “
Sharath and Manika are expected to win a medal in the mixed doubles. Hopes have been pinned on the duo since their bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
We won bronze in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles for the first time in 62 years at the Asian Games. It gave us the right motivation. I think the strengths we both have is ability. to improve our games under pressure, which Manika specializes in singles and doubles, and I’m able to do that over a period of time, said Sharath Kamal.
The playstyle we have is due to the fact that we are both tall and have a bit of physics and coordination to move. Our advantage is that she can slow down the game at the fastest speeds. low and from there I can increase my strength, because I am playing a power game. The contrast between the speeds and the ability to slow down and raise is our strength, and I hope we can’t bring any opponent to that pace. We hope that with a good draw at the Olympics we can fulfill our own dreams of achieving the gold medal,” he added.
It will be a change, but we played together in qualifying and beat Korean players and played great. Personally, I think if we do our best, I can support Sharath bhaiya, and I’m going to try everything I can in Tokyo, and I’m looking forward to it, said Manika of the challenge facing the Indians.
However, the 26-year-old from Delhi is realistic.
Everyone comes after a difficult situation and comes after 100% investing. I tried to adjust to Japanese time, waking up at 5:30 am and exercising in the morning. won’t pressure me, but I know I can beat good players and surprise myself there,” she said.
G Sathiyan will compete in his first Olympics and there is also a surprise factor about him. Often referred to as the Virat Kohli of table tennis, Sathiyan is ready to make a splash.
“This is the first time two Indians have started directly in the round of 16, it’s really high and an advantage to start that high,” he said.
I’m also in good shape because I’ve beaten higher-ranked players and those kinds of wins before the pandemic gave me a lot of confidence. It may be my first Olympics, but I’ve played many international events that gave me fame to face the big guns. If we play table tennis well for 3 days. My goal is to reach the QFs and from there you get into the main area. For me it’s ‘It’s about beating the best opponents, bringing out two big names, and from there the path opens up and you can enjoy the game,’ Sathiyan said of his game plan.
The team also has a fourth member in Sutirtha Mukherjee. On the eve of her first Games, she is uninhibited and promises to cause a stir.
With a reputation for playing in leagues around the world and beating some of the best players, Indian table tennis is at the top and the current crop is causing some stir, rising to the podium in Tokyo.
