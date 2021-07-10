2021 NFL Power Rankings: What’s Realistic For Bears During QB Transition?

With training camp in a few weeks, the NFL is teeming with irresistible storylines.

Packers fortunes will fluctuate wildly on Aaron Rodgers’ decision about the upcoming season, Patrick Mahomes Chiefs will take to the field, driven by the sting of a Super Bowl loss and how is this possible? Tom Brady faces his eighth Super Bowl ring.

Then there are the bears, who promise to be interesting. They swear. Just not this season. They hope to tread water well enough with Andy Dalton to sneak into the playoffs and usher in a new era with Justin Fields in 2022.

That’s a while to wait. In the meantime, here’s how the NFL is doing this season:

1. Chefs

The Chiefs still have the most loaded roster in the NFL, led by the most overwhelming quarterback in Mahomes. They are the best bet to be the first team to go 17-0 in a regular season.

2. Corsairs

The Bucs are the first defending champions since the 1970s to bring back their entire starting lineup and, especially with the Green Bay drama, they are the supreme heavyweight in the NFC.

3. Rams

The Rams, who have scored 43-21 in the past four seasons (fourth in the NFL), had an overwhelming defense in 2020: fewest runs allowed, second most sacks, third fewest yards allowed per carry. And now they’ve been upgraded to the quarterback with Matthew Stafford.

4. Packers

No team’s future is as unpredictable as the Packers. The assumption is that they will work things out with Rodgers and remain a title contender. But if they don’t, they can plunge to the bottom of the league.

5. Bills

Josh Allen is the real deal at quarterback. Probably. Could be. Mitch Trubisky (now his backup) had a season that made people believe too, before falling flat. However, if Allen is solid, the Bill’s elite defense makes them one of the Chiefs’ main challengers.

6. Seahawks

The idea that the Seahawks were considering swapping Russell Wilson after he went 12-4 and was a Super Bowl threat was crazy. They’re lucky coach Pete Carroll stepped in to crush a potential deal with the Bears.

7. Titans

It always seems like smoke and mirrors with the Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but it seems to keep working. The addition of star-wide receiver Julio Jones will also help.

8. Raven

The Ravens still have an unparalleled double threat in quarterback Lamar Jackson, taking the second-lowest points in the league last season. They score a lot and don’t give up much. Sounds nice.

9. Brown

Speaking of fun, the Browns are arguably the league’s best entertainment outside of the Chiefs. They were the only team in the NFL to set a winning record (11-5) and a negative score difference last season. Every game is an adventure.

10. Foals

The Colts were top-10 scoring offense and defense last season when they went 11-5 and nearly won the AFC South. If quarterback Carson Wentz can only be average, they will be viable again.

11. Dolphins

After a run of 23-25 ​​in 2018, the Dolphins did what the Bears should have done a long time ago: they rebuilt. With a stock of high-draft picks, they jumped to 10-6 last season and added five of the top 81 picks this spring.

12. Steelers

If Buc’s quarterback Tom Brady is thriving in his mid-40s, it feels like Ben Roethlisberger is sputtering at 39 at the end. Pittsburgh’s great defense can only cover so long for him.

13. Cardinals

It was a brutal slump last season when the Cardinals started 6-3 and then finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs, but there’s still plenty of promise for quarterback Kyler Murray and a rising defense.

14. Saints

As good as the Saints’ defense was last season, it’s hard to imagine them holding up with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as quarterbacks. They will cancel for a wildcard.

15. Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s 98.3 passer rating was the sixth highest by a rookie in this millennium. He could become one of the biggest stars in the league this season.

16. Bears

With a diminishing but still strong defense and a lackluster attack, the Bears are in the middle as usual. If they finish in this spot, they would be in the mix for the seventh playoff seed.

17. Vikings

The Vikings don’t seem to realize that quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​is mediocre. The rest of the competition does.

18. 49ers

This is a hard team to figure out. It had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 season, before crashing to 6-10 and a quarterback crisis.

19. Cowboys

It’s not as easy as getting quarterback Dak Prescott back and being a playoff team. The Cowboys allowed nearly 30 points per game last season. The upside: the NFC East is a disaster.

20. Patriots

The Patriots must have done well with quarterback Mac Jones in the first round to turn things around, and even then it will take at least another year.

21. Robbers

The Raiders had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and still question the offense. They also have one of the 10 hardest schedules.

22. Washington

Washington made the standard playoffs 7-9 last season, scoring the eighth fewest points in the league.

23. Eagles

It won’t be hard for the Eagles to top their 4-11-1 record from last season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts should get better and Philly has the weakest schedule in the league.

24. Giants

Giving up the chance to draft Fields was highly questionable. Third year quarterback Daniel Jones has 35 touchdown passes, 22 interceptions and an 84.1 passer rating.

25. Broncos

It’s hard to point out anything that’s going well in Denver. Their defense crumbled last season and they were bottom 10 on offense five times in a row.

26. Bengal

They’re not good, but the Bengals are moving in the right direction. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow looked very good in 10 starts before a season-ending knee injury.

27. Falcons

Quarterback Matt Ryan is still good enough to keep the Falcons from becoming a total sacrifice, but they are heading into their fourth straight losing season.

28. Panthers

A team that finished 17-31 in the past three seasons is now betting on a quarterback the Jets saved, Sam Darnold. Good luck.

29. Jaguars

A better coach (Urban Meyer) and quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) will give the Jaguars a few wins.

30. Jets

The Jets had a minus-214 point difference in the league last season, which equates to an outscore of nearly two touchdowns per game. It will take a while for them to be relevant.

31. Lions

This looks like a team is taking a step back, which is scary considering they’ve won a total of 14 games in the past three seasons.

32. Texans

Calling this team a container fire isn’t going far enough. A series of terrible decisions on and off the field has brought the Texans to the point where they are the biggest mess in the league.