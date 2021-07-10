BCCI Joins PM Modi in Supporting Indian Athletes for Tokyo Olympics | Cricket

India’s Board of Control for Cricket joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish the Indian athletes well ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin on July 23.

BCCI posted a video on Saturday in which both men’s and women’s team members stretched out and cheered for the athletes of India’s Olympic Games.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues shared their posts on the video.

The Indian cricket board captioned the post as: “The BCCI proudly joins the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in expressing our heartfelt support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020. They have trained hard and are eager to go. Let’s get together and #Cheer4India.”

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and captain of the men’s hockey team Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

“The flag bearers for the Tokyo 2020 Indian contingent for the opening ceremony on July 23 are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh,” IOA President Narinder Batra said in an official letter.

“The flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony on August 8 will be Bajrang Punia,” the letter said.

IOA President Narinder Batra also confirmed that the total contingent for the Olympics would be about 126 athletes and 75 officials. The contingent consists of 56 percent of men and 44 percent of women. It has 76 quota places and will compete in approximately 85 medal positions. The Indian contingent would leave for Tokyo on July 17.

(with ANI inputs)