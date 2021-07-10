Euro 2020: diverse England football team winning fans | Football news

Hannah Kumari has been an English football fan since childhood, but she never wanted to fly an English flag. Until now.

Kumari is one of the millions of fans who are ecstatic that the England men’s team has reached the final of a major tournament Euro 2020 for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

But like many British people of color, she has an ambivalent relationship with symbols of English.

Still, it has become easier to embrace them, thanks to the young, multi-ethnic squad on the cusp of triumphing in the European Championship.

After beating Denmark 2-1 in a semi-final watched by half of the country’s population, England will face Italy in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

When I woke up this morning I thought I’m going to buy a St. Georges flag to hang out the window on Sunday, said Kumari, who was born and raised in England with an Indian mother and Scottish father, the day after the game in Denmark .

I’ve never had an England shirt. Something has definitely changed. I almost feel like that team has given me permission to feel like I can wear an England shirt.

British Muslim students of an Islamic seminary watch the #SPOOKY game when? @HKane scored. This is the #spooky we are a part that some people lead us to believe is not possible, it is and the racists can do it. AthSathnam @mrjamesob you will appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/cKr4SJ0E5Y Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) July 7, 2021

Recent years have been tough for England and the rest of the UK.

Britain’s departure from the European Union, a decision driven in part by opposition to immigration, left the country unsettled and divided.

More than 128,000 people have died in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, the highest number in Western Europe.

But the euros have provided a much-needed jolt of excitement and fun. Tired of the lockdowns and the bad news, millions support a team whose members speak out against racism, get on their knees for competitions, support LGBTQ pride, campaign against poverty and, crucially, win competitions.

For decades, supporting England was synonymous with lost hopes.

The lyrics to the country’s most popular football song, Three Lions, originally released in 1996, evoke England’s 1966 victory and the long drought that followed: Thirty years of pain, never stopped me from dreaming.

Those 30 years have turned into 55, but again England dreams.

The country’s hopes rest on a team that is very different from the all-white squad of 1966.

A poster made by the Museum of Migration showed what the England team would look like without the players with a foreign-born parent or grandparent: only three of the 11 starting players remained.

Missing were stars, including Captain Harry Kane, whose father is Irish; Marcus Rashford, whose mother is from Saint Kitts; Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling; and Buyako Saka, a Londoner with Nigerian parents.

seven of #Englands starting XI against #Denmark in the #Euro2020 semifinals have parents or grandparents who were born abroad. And if you take the families of almost all… #ThreeLions squad back, find your migration stories https://t.co/nJdHBrKaaP #FootballMovesPeople #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/hiwDDJGsHi Migration Museum (@MigratieNL) July 7, 2021

The team is known less for its wild off-the-pitch antics than for its social responsibility, epitomized by the 23-year Rashfords campaign against child poverty, which convinced the government to restore free lunches to thousands of poor children.

Last week, Kane, 27, wore a rainbow bracelet to support LGBTQ pride during England’s game against Germany.

The players may be young multi-millionaires, but they celebrate both their local and international roots.

Rashford’s childhood in a working-class community in Manchester inspires his work against poverty; Kalvin Phillips is a proud son of the northern city of Leeds; Sterling calls himself the boy from Brent, after the London neighborhood where he grew up.

For some, their success helps make English a source of pride rather than clumsiness.

There has been a massive intergenerational shift towards a civic and inclusive English identity that transcends ethnic and religious grounds, said Sunder Katwala, director of the equality think tank British Future.

Most migrants to Britain have not identified themselves as Englishmen, but interestingly, their children have.

Katwala said that sports teams and tournaments do not bring about social change, but reinforce the shift that is taking place in society.

When I was a teenager, we associated football with all the negative aspects of English identity: violence, racism, hooliganism, Katwala said.

He said the modern, multicultural English team is part of a culture shift that has changed the public debate about what English is.

England fans celebrate after their teams win against Denmark [Pool via Reuters]

Not everyone thinks that the national football team represents the best of England.

Some conservative commentators have mocked the players as uncomfortably awake.

Team members have been booed by some fans as they knelt against racism before the game.

Interior Minister Priti Patel has criticized the kneeling, calling it gesture politics and refusing to condemn the booing.

Victory has silenced much of the criticism, at least temporarily.

Politicians have jumped on the English bandwagon. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has often criticized protests over racism and Britain’s imperial past, attended Wednesday’s game, awkwardly wearing an English jersey over his shirt.

He is under pressure to declare a national holiday if England win the final on Sunday.

Southgate School of Leadership

Some have compared Britain’s political leaders unfavorably to the understated national team manager Gareth Southgate, who has forged his young players into England’s most cohesive squad over many years.

Opposition Party Labor MP Thangam Debbonaire urged Johnson to study at Gareth Southgate School of Leadership.

The British people will wonder who they want to lead. Do they want someone who works hard and has an unwavering focus on embodying British values, or do they want the current Prime Minister? Debbonaire said in the House of Commons.

Southgate addressed the teams’ critics in an open letter at the start of the tournament, saying his players would not stick to football and would not remain silent on social issues.

I have a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and so do the players, he wrote.

It’s clear to me that we’re moving towards a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our boys will be a big part of that.