New Youth Tennis Program at Peabody High School | School Sports





Tennis is a sport suitable for all age groups, from six-year-olds learning on the fly for the first time to retirees spending their relaxing years on the tennis court of their local country club. That’s one of the many reasons it continues to be one of the most popular activities in the country, and in 2020 alone, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) saw a 22 percent increase in attendance from the previous year. To continue that growth, the USTA is partnering with local parks and recreation programs to create “Tennis in the Parks Presented by Wilson,” an affordable learning program for new and aspiring youth and adult players. Recently, the organization expanded from more than 30 cities in New England to a location in Peabody, right by the high school. “We have a longstanding relationship with the Peabody rec department and I know they were excited to come on board and offer tennis to their students, while giving their kids the chance to play in a safe, socially secluded mansion said USTA of the New England manager. of media and communication, James Maimonis. “Tennis is thriving; it was the fastest growing sport in the country last year and nearly three million new players picked up a racket in 2020. We hope to use that momentum to bring tennis to as many new programs as possible.” The nearby Tanner City program, which offers small-group classes for children and young adults in grades 1-8, is one of 33 locations here in New England. Sessions began on July 6 and will continue through August 10, with plans to run a new program in the fall as well. For instructional purposes, each age group uses a different ball that bounces at a certain height: grades 1 and 2 use a red ball (larger and “dead” than a normal tennis ball); grade 3, 4 and 5 use an orange ball (larger but less “dead” than a red ball); and grades 6, 7, and 8 use a green ball, which is the final step before transitioning to a normal high school or tour-sized yellow tennis ball. Peabody’s sessions, which last one hour every Tuesday afternoon/evening, are led by Middleton’s Maria Schena, an instructor with over 30 years of experience. Unlike most private or group classes, the program offers an affordable six-week price of $80 for Peabody residents and $90 dollars for non-residents. “Our hope is to get children in from a young age. Many people have turned away from the idea of ​​classes because historically they can be very expensive,” Maimonis added. “We’re trying to get these young kids in at an affordable price and get them hooked on tennis so they can keep playing the sport as they get older.” In addition to the one-hour session, each new participant will receive their own tennis racket (courtesy of Wilson), along with a T-shirt. “Wilson supplied us with 100, maybe 1000 rackets in all different sizes that are age-oriented,” Maimonis said. “It’s really exciting that they get to use these rackets to play and practice at home.” In case of bad weather, the Tuesday sessions will be postponed to the Thursday of that week with a different catch-up date TBD if Thursday is also a wash. To learn more about Peabody’s latest tennis program or to sign up, visit the Peabody Parks and Recreation website at peabodyrecreation.com. ||||

