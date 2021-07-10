Fulfilling and Adapting Dreams: Ohio State’s Tatum Skaggs Begins Professional Hockey Career

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMMH) On June 29, 2021, the National Womens Hockey League held its draft. Athletes around the world were waiting to hear their names and see their professional dreams.

When the draft reached the fourth pick, Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng came on the screen and announced: With the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NWHL Draft, the Toronto Six are proud to select Tatum Skaggs of Ohio State University.

Becoming a professional hockey player was a time Skaggs had dreamed of growing up.

When I hear your name called, it’s pretty cool for women’s hockey to offer women options to play outside of college, Skaggs said.

But Skaggs added, but she was never sure that professional hockey in America would be her future, because she didn’t know if there would be a league in the US.

I’m going to give all the kudos to the women before me who have put it in stone for the people who need it and that women deserve the chance to exercise, she said.

A day before the NWHL Draft, Tatum signed a one-year deal to play in Vienna, Austria for the EHV Sabers as part of the European Womens Hockey League, forcing the Ohio State star to make a big decision.

I went to my friends in Minnesota this weekend and three or four of them had played in Vienna and they said, ‘Tatum, you should go do Europe.’ And I needed that push to say to myself: This is what I have to do, she said. I’m moving there and I don’t know what I just got into, but we’re just going to grab some bags and see what life is like.

She also wants to see what hockey is like abroad.

I’m excited to see and play with the talent they have and get to know the European game of hockey,” said Skaggs. “It’s definitely, probably very different from the United States: more puck possession, more skilled than here, but yeah, look. Hopefully I will adapt soon or soon!

Skaggs doesn’t know if her place on the Toronto Six will still be there after she finishes playing in Europe, and she doesn’t expect the team to wait for her. But she is still determined to make her mark as a hockey player in the United States.

“I’d love to come back to help pave a future for women’s hockey,” she said enthusiastically. I want to get every girl on a pair of skates. They fall in love with it as soon as they try it because it’s a fun sport, you can bring out your little physical side and give some people a push. It is super fun [because of] the team aspect and the culture.

Plus, there’s another team and another dream that Skaggs has set her sights on.

It has always been my dream to represent my country at the Olympics,” she said. “If I continue playing hockey, the 2026 Olympics could come into the picture. . Don’t put women’s hockey off the map, because as generations come, we will ensure that there is a sustainable competition for women’s hockey.