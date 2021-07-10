Tokyo Olympics: Indian table tennis team ready to surprise at Tokyo Games

The table tennis court at the Tokyo Olympics will be extremely competitive, but India is hopeful of taking home a historic medal. The table tennis team will leave for Japan next week. The quartet of Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee, along with coach-coach Soumyadeep Roy spoke exclusively with NDTV ahead of the Tokyo Games. “This is the best team we have ever sent to the Olympics. We are in a situation where everything is difficult, but they have made sacrifices and determination, hard work and goals, preparation of all athletes over a period of 3 or 4 years,” said coach Soumyadeep Roy.

The team traveling from India will have to go through a three-day isolation period before being allowed access to the sites. The players have prepared for this unprecedented situation.

Sharath Kamal, a three-time Olympic veteran, who will now play his 4th Olympics, says: “I think the Olympics will be very different given the current scenario around the world with the restrictions and rules. Understanding the rules during competition and for the competition we will all keep our minds a little bit. This will be the best Olympics for all of us.”

Sharath and Manika are tipped to win a medal in mixed doubles. Hopes have been pinned on the duo since their bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

“We won bronze in both the men’s and mixed doubles for the first time in 62 years at the Asian Games. That gave us the right motivation. I think the strengths we both have is the ability to push our games under pressure. which Manika has in singles and doubles as her specialty, and I am able to do it over a period of time,” said Sharath Kamal.

“The play style we have is because we are both tall and have a little bit of physicality and coordination when moving. Our advantage is that she can slow the game down to the slowest speeds and from there I can increase my strength because I’m playing a power game “The contrast in the speeds and the ability to slow it down and increase it is our strength, and I hope we can get every opponent into that kind of rhythm. We hope with a good draw at the Olympics, we will be able to realize our own dreams of achieving the gold medal,” he added.

“It will be a change, but we played together in qualifiers and beat the Korean players and played great. Personally, I feel that when we try our best I can support Sharath bhaiya, and I’m going to try what I can in Tokyo . I’m looking forward to it,” said Manika about the challenge that awaits the Indians.

However, the 26-year-old from Delhi is realistic.

“Everyone comes after a difficult situation and comes in after betting 100 percent. I’ve tried to adjust to Japanese time, wake up at 5:30 am and train in the morning. I won’t put any pressure on myself, but I know I can beat good players and surprise myself there,” she said.

G Sathiyan will be playing his first Olympics and there is also a surprise factor to him. Often referred to as the Virat Kohli of table tennis, Sathiyan is ready to make waves.

“This is the first time two Indians have started directly in the round of 48, that’s really high and an advantage to start that high,” he said.

“I’m in shape too, I’ve beaten higher-ranked players and those kinds of pre-pandemic wins have given me a lot of confidence. It might be my first Olympics, but I’ve played a lot of international events that have given me fame for the big weapons. If we play good table tennis for 3 days. My goal is to reach the QFs, and from there you enter the prime zone. For me it’s about beating top opponents, taking out two big names, and opening from there the path and you can enjoy playing the game,” Sathiyan said of his game plan.

The team also has a fourth member in Sutirtha Mukherjee. She starts her first Games, is uninhibited and promised to cause a few disturbances.

With the fame of playing in leagues around the world and beating some of the top players, Indian table tennis is at a high level and the current crop is stoked to cause a few disruptions and take podiums in Tokyo.