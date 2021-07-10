The Orioles are entering the last weekend of the first half

Good morning Birdland!

Don’t look now, but July is quickly going to be another terrible month for the Orioles. They’ve only won once in six attempts, and a pitching matchup of Lucas Giolito and Thomas Eshelman later in the day doesn’t seem like a winning recipe. Stacey repeated last night thumping 12-1 at the hands of the White Sox, a game in which the only Orioles pitcher not to give up a run was Pat Valaika, actually this team version of Shohei Ohtani.

The point of last night’s poor performance was that for a few players it was just a continuation of the struggles they’ve had all season, and something has to be given.

Jorge Lpez will watch four innings and by order for the first two times, then he will fall apart in the fifth inning. That’s exactly what happened again on Friday, although his ERA is back below 6.00.

Cesar Valdez was pretty bad again, giving up three runs on three hits, a walk and a strikeout in only one inning work. You may be able to swallow an inflated ERA from a guy who gives you tons of innings, but a mid-lighter with a 6.91 ERA is hard to justify, even on this team.

But let’s not all be negative here. How about Ramon Uras? He has been a pleasant surprise since he took over the daily shortstop gig from an injured Freddy Galvis. He homered last night in a 2-for-4 performance that has his season OPS to .830. This isn’t to say he’s the shortstop of the future or anything, but he could be good enough to give him the job for 2022 as guys like Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg continue to develop. Of course, there is plenty of time left for evaluation before making such a decision. In the meantime, just enjoy a nice offense from an unexpected quarter.



Hyde on rotation and Elias on upcoming draft | School of Roche

As expected, Mike Elias said nothing special about the first round draft just days away. He said that basically every player under the sun at five o’clock is eligible for the Orioles. Fortunately, the wait is almost over as we will know the first round identities of the teams before the weekend is over.

An unlikely friendship | Orioles.com

Some fun little anecdotes here about Ryan Mountcastle and Hunter Harvey being friends. They play video games together, joke with each other, and basically take part in classic bromance shenanigans.

VanCal Ripken Jr. to Mark Trumbo, here’s how Orioles stars fared in the Home Run Derby | The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini got a heavy draw against Matt Olson in the first round. The athletics first baseman has a swing that looks made for a homerun derby. But Mancini will stand his ground, and the fact that the balls for the derby will not be placed in the Coors Field humidor before the game should make things even more interesting.

Orioles cancels Diplo postgame concert | Orioles.com

The DJ who was scheduled to perform at Camden Yards later this month has been accused of sexual assault twice in recent weeks. Everyone who bought tickets for the event on the field will get their money back.

Orioles birthdays

Josh Rogers turns 27 today. Part of the return package Zack Britton sent to the . sent YankeesRogers appeared in eight games for the Ox between 2018 and 19. Arm injuries stifled his ability to stay on the 40-man squad, and he is now in the Nationals minor league system.

David Hess is celebrating his 28th birthday. The right-handed pitcher bounced up and down for the Orioles from 2018 to 2020, reaching 47 games. After spending some time in the Rays organization earlier this year, Hess is now back in the big leagues as a member of the Marlins bullpen.

Johnny Giavotella today turns 34. The second baseman played in seven games for the Birds 2017 and has not returned to the majors since.

Happy 52nd birthday to Marty Cordova. The outfielder spent 2002 and 03 with the Orioles, beating .252/.331/.430 in that time. But the most memorable fact from his time in the city is that he was once injured after falling asleep under a tanning bed and getting burned.

Buddy Groom turns 56. The lefthanded reliever spent five seasons with the Os from 2000 to 2004. It was the best part of his 14-season career when he racked up a 3.91 ERA, 18 saves and a 115 ERA+ while playing for the Vogels.

Bob Bailor is 70 years old. The utility player began his big league career with a 14-game cameo at the Os split between 1975 and 76. He would play for nine more seasons with the Blue Jays, Mets, and evaders.

This day in history

1968 Hank Bauer is fired as Orioles manager during the All-Star break. His Ox was 43-37 and 10.5 games back from the Detroit Tigers. Bauers’ successor would be named the next day when the team’s first base coach, Earl Weaver, took over the manager’s job.

2001 – Cal Ripken Jr. has been named the MVP of his last All-Star career. The future Hall of Famer homers as the AL beats the NL 4-1 in Seattle.