Virender Sehwag thinks July-born cricketers will become Team India Captains





Although Virender Sehwag has retired from international cricket, he always manages to entertain fans through social media posts. The former Indian opener has now stated that legendary Indian cricketers are born in July. He retweeted his three-year-old post with an interesting take on birth dates and cricket. Sehwag also shared the screenshot of the same tweet on Facebook. Sehwag motivated cricket enthusiasts and said juli me paida ho jaao captain ban jaao. July 7 MS Dhoni, July 8 Sourav Ganguly July 9? July 10 – Sunil Gavaskar. The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future captain and icon from India will be born or celebrate his birthday today, he added. https://www.facebook.com/ VirenderSehwag/posts/ 4881759331839486 Three Indian cricketers celebrate their birthday in July. MS Dhoni (July 7), Sourav Ganguly (July 8) and Sunil Gavaskar (July 10). A common similarity between these players apart from their month of birth is that they have all led the Indian cricket side. They are also among the most successful captains for their teams. While Gavaskar is counted among the great cricketers, Captain Cool Dhoni has been instrumental in India’s victory in the 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cup under his captaincy. We all remember the iconic moment with the Lords when Ganguly, then captain, took off his jersey and slammed into the air. He even led India to the 2003 World Cup Final, where they faced Australia and lost the match by 125 runs. Meanwhile, Sehwag has scored 8,586 runs in 104 Tests in his career spanning 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Apart from that, he has scored a total of 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs using 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries. He scored 2 half-centuries in 19 T20 Internationals, scoring a total of 394 runs. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

