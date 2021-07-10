Preparing for fantasy football 2021: tips, rankings, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 football experts

Touchdowns are the most important statistic in Fantasy Football and arguably the most essential statistic in all Fantasy sports. When investigating and assessing Ranking Fantasy Football 2021, you are always looking for the best possible TD producers. But as you prepare your Fantasy Football draft prep for 2021, it’s imperative to remember that season-to-season touchdowns are a highly unpredictable statistic. You can’t simply refer to last season’s numbers when trying to project for this year.

If we look at a player’s Touchdown Dependency Rating, we can pinpoint the ideal 2021 Fantasy football busts, sleepers and pimples. TDR is a stat that will become a key to your Fantasy football strategy for 2021 and represents the percentage of a player’s Fantasy points that come from touchdowns. Before you start looking for the best 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts, make sure you see what the SportsLine team has to say.

Curated by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball ladies. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes’ monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge advantage in your competition.

This guide ranks every player in every position, but goes way beyond that, breaking down sleepers, pimples and busts. There are also Rookie Rankings, Strategy Tips and much more.Go to SportsLine now to see Fantasy Football 2021 Concept Bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Picks

The Fantasy Football concept bible features SportsLine’s top positive and negative touchdown regression candidates:

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: After earning eight TD passes in his career in 2019 and a total of 11 from scrimmage, Ekeler had two TD catches and one rushing score in 10 games last season. Ekeler saw his overall TDR drop from nearly the competition average among non-QBs of 22.8 percent to just under 11 percent.

The outlook should be much better for Ekeler this season in terms of visits to the end zone. His usage rate when he was healthy last year was among the best in the league, and such volume should translate into better results in 2021. He was on pace for an incredible 120-plus goals in games he played with Justin Herbert last year. Ekeler will have more TD luck this season and could see even more goal line work as a runner.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas: Last year, Elliott’s rushed TD production was cut in half as he only had six scores. It was also the second time in three seasons that the Cowboys superstar finished with six rushing TDs. While Elliott is still widely regarded as a first-round pick for 2021, he is generally not seen as one of the very elite Fantasy players on the decline. Players like Jonathan Taylor will be ahead of Elliott in many checkers.

However, a closer look at the stats reveals Elliott will bounce back in terms of TD production in 2021. He led the NFL in the five-yard line last season, and with a healthy Dak Prescott leading the charge this year, the Cowboys’ attack will be less predictable near the goal line and require more trips to the red zone. . Elliott was 21.5 percent below the league average in TDR in 2020, but that number will improve significantly this season.

Will Fuller, WR, Miami: Fuller proved himself a constant threat to Houston whether DeAndre Hopkins was in the picture. He showed that he could be both a dangerous big play demon and a reliable pass-catcher on key-downs. That made him one of the most sought-after WRs in free agency, and the Miami Dolphins brought in Fuller as a top player for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who needed another key playmaker to boost his prospects.

Fuller’s 2020 TDR of 25.4 percent from last season was 12th out of 77 qualified passcatchers. His eight TD catches were a career high, but that number is expected to drop to the area where he will be a bust contender. The Texans’ offense was a pass-heavy unit as the team regularly caught up. Fuller will have more competition for goals in a team that will throw less, and he will get a QB downgrade from Deshaun Watson to Tagovailoa.

How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings

SportsLine’s Fantasy Football 2021 concept guide has also identified a massive bust that you should steer clear of altogether. This player goes off the board in the second round in many competitions, but could completely lower your hopes for playoffs. You can only see who it is here.

So what’s the value of each player to your 2021 Fantasy Football rankings? And what huge bust could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the full 2021 Fantasy Football concept bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.