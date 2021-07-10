Tennis Djokovic expects a big fight with Berrettini | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) Novak Djokovic said he expects a great fight against Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, when the win will give the Serb a record-equivalent 20th Grand Slam title. The 34-year-old maintained his imperious progress as he defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three tight sets on Friday to reach his 30th Grand Slam final. Berrettini, seventh-placed, will have his first battle, but Djokovic is well aware that the 25-year-old who crashes down at nearly 240mph poses a credible threat to his hopes of leveling with Roger Federer and Rafa nadal. Anything is possible in the final, defending champion Djokovic, who has won five of his previous six Wimbledon finals, including in 2018 and 2019, told reporters. Experience is of course on my side. But Berrettini has won many games on grass fields and Queens this year. He’s in great shape. He serves big, plays big. So I think it will be a very difficult game for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a great fight. Djokovic secured his place in the final with a typically dogmatic performance against Shapovalov who often outperformed his illustrious opponent in his first Grand Slam semi-final but faltered at critical moments. The world number one made just 15 unforced errors and managed to fend off 10 of 11 breakpoints in a win that was as tight as the 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5 deficit suggested. It was not an easy game, even if it was an outright win, said Djokovic, who is unbeaten at Wimbledon since he retired from the quarter-finals in 2017 when he was injured against Tomas Berdych. It was very close. He was the better player I think for the first few sets. He had a lot of opportunities and just failed to finish it when needed. At key moments I think I probably controlled my nerves better than him and just let him play an extra shot, let him make an unforced foul, which was the case. Since losing the first set of his first-round match against British wildcard Jack Draper, Djokovic has made an 18-set throw and is exactly where he had envisioned. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I play. I imagined I would be in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy before coming to London. I put myself in a very good position, he said. England will play a memorable Euro 2020 football final on Sunday night at Wembley, a few miles away, but Djokovic believes Berrettini, despite being Italian, will still get the most support from the British public as an underdog. Hopefully people will also recognize the importance of this match to me, the history that is at stake, he said. I am prepared for everything that is going to happen in terms of public support on Sunday. I have had many different experiences during my career. I just need to focus on myself and do what I need to do. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

