Sports
Hockey movie lovers get ready, you’re next | Sport
After making a list of my favorite baseball movies last week, I realized that my 7-year-old had never seen Sandlot.
He was quite skeptical after having to watch Rudy for an hour, but I assured him this would be different. He never took his eyes off the screen during the 101-minute runtime. He laughed at least twice, he got sad when Hercules the dog was crushed under a fence, but more importantly, he asked about baseball.
That’s the beauty of sports. It can change the mind of a child who has never had the slightest interest in sports. It did the same for me. I played hockey for five years because of The Mighty Ducks. I tried soccer in eighth grade after watching Remember the Titans and started riding my mom’s race bike after watching Breaking Away.
Movies can spark a love of sports. That’s why they are so important. This week I want to highlight what I think are the best three hockey movies out there. Like last week with baseball, I’ll name three: a drama, a comedy, and a kid’s choice.
Honestly, this week’s picks are almost too easy. There is no better hockey drama than Miracle. The 2004 Disney film starring Kurt Russell revived audiences for the Miracle on Ice story of the 1980 Winter Olympics, where the United States hockey team defeated the Soviets. By reintroducing the Herb Brooks figure to those who may have never heard of him, the film fuels patriotism and the power sports can have on nationalism.
In the film, Russell’s character lobbies Brooks to become the head coach of the American teams. To make up for it when he was dropped from the 1960 Olympic team, he assembles a sloppy squad of students and reroutes them in the European style of play. They meet the Soviets in the semi-finals and win by not allowing them a single goal in the last 10 minutes of the game. It all ends with TV anchor Al Michael’s famous line, Do you believe in miracles? Yes!
I dare you to find a single hockey fan who wouldn’t pick Slap Shot as the best comedy for the sport. Cool Hand Luke and those miserable holes Paul Newman had to dig was my first encounter with the legendary actor, but Slap Shot will always be my strongest memory of him. It is the highest-grossing hockey movie of all time with adjusted box office receipts of $151 million, and it sticks out as the go-to hockey movie for everyone, regardless of genre.
The plot of the film revolves around Newmans’ character, Reggie Dunlop, a player and coach for the Charleston Chiefs. The team has seen better days, as has the New England town it plays in, with the local factory closing threatening the end of the team. When Dunlop learns that the teams will be last next season, he takes advantage of goon hockey and acquires the Hanson Brothers, whose raucous play revives the fan base and turns the team around. It’s an entertainment lesson that the NHL has never forgotten.
There are only three hockey movies that have grossed over $100 million in adjusted box office revenue. Two of them are in the Mighty Ducks franchise. The Disney trilogy started in 1992 and changed my life forever. My generation was too young to know or care about the Bad News Bears, but Disney got the message through the reactions of a young audience to The Mighty Ducks. It was followed by a long line of 90s sports classics for kids such as The Sandlot, Space Jam and Little Giants.
In Mighty Ducks, Emilio Esteves’ character Gordon Bombay is busted for drink-driving and sentenced to community service as a coach for the district’s poorest and least skilled hockey team. He re-learns the value of the game as he leads the messy gang against his old, abusive coach, played by Lane Smith. In the sequel, the group of kids represents the USA in the peewee world championships, where they beat Iceland with the help of the Bash Brothers, modeled after the Hanson Brothers from Slap Shot.
Of the four major professional sports in this country, hockey is by far the least watched, but the films are still timeless and can easily turn any casual viewer into a hockey enthusiast.
(Send comments or questions to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
Sources
2/ https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/sports/article_a0e87838-e183-11eb-b92a-dfa1e9941702.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]