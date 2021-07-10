Hockey movie lovers get ready, you’re next | Sport

After making a list of my favorite baseball movies last week, I realized that my 7-year-old had never seen Sandlot.

He was quite skeptical after having to watch Rudy for an hour, but I assured him this would be different. He never took his eyes off the screen during the 101-minute runtime. He laughed at least twice, he got sad when Hercules the dog was crushed under a fence, but more importantly, he asked about baseball.

That’s the beauty of sports. It can change the mind of a child who has never had the slightest interest in sports. It did the same for me. I played hockey for five years because of The Mighty Ducks. I tried soccer in eighth grade after watching Remember the Titans and started riding my mom’s race bike after watching Breaking Away.

Movies can spark a love of sports. That’s why they are so important. This week I want to highlight what I think are the best three hockey movies out there. Like last week with baseball, I’ll name three: a drama, a comedy, and a kid’s choice.

Honestly, this week’s picks are almost too easy. There is no better hockey drama than Miracle. The 2004 Disney film starring Kurt Russell revived audiences for the Miracle on Ice story of the 1980 Winter Olympics, where the United States hockey team defeated the Soviets. By reintroducing the Herb Brooks figure to those who may have never heard of him, the film fuels patriotism and the power sports can have on nationalism.

In the film, Russell’s character lobbies Brooks to become the head coach of the American teams. To make up for it when he was dropped from the 1960 Olympic team, he assembles a sloppy squad of students and reroutes them in the European style of play. They meet the Soviets in the semi-finals and win by not allowing them a single goal in the last 10 minutes of the game. It all ends with TV anchor Al Michael’s famous line, Do you believe in miracles? Yes!

I dare you to find a single hockey fan who wouldn’t pick Slap Shot as the best comedy for the sport. Cool Hand Luke and those miserable holes Paul Newman had to dig was my first encounter with the legendary actor, but Slap Shot will always be my strongest memory of him. It is the highest-grossing hockey movie of all time with adjusted box office receipts of $151 million, and it sticks out as the go-to hockey movie for everyone, regardless of genre.

The plot of the film revolves around Newmans’ character, Reggie Dunlop, a player and coach for the Charleston Chiefs. The team has seen better days, as has the New England town it plays in, with the local factory closing threatening the end of the team. When Dunlop learns that the teams will be last next season, he takes advantage of goon hockey and acquires the Hanson Brothers, whose raucous play revives the fan base and turns the team around. It’s an entertainment lesson that the NHL has never forgotten.

There are only three hockey movies that have grossed over $100 million in adjusted box office revenue. Two of them are in the Mighty Ducks franchise. The Disney trilogy started in 1992 and changed my life forever. My generation was too young to know or care about the Bad News Bears, but Disney got the message through the reactions of a young audience to The Mighty Ducks. It was followed by a long line of 90s sports classics for kids such as The Sandlot, Space Jam and Little Giants.

In Mighty Ducks, Emilio Esteves’ character Gordon Bombay is busted for drink-driving and sentenced to community service as a coach for the district’s poorest and least skilled hockey team. He re-learns the value of the game as he leads the messy gang against his old, abusive coach, played by Lane Smith. In the sequel, the group of kids represents the USA in the peewee world championships, where they beat Iceland with the help of the Bash Brothers, modeled after the Hanson Brothers from Slap Shot.

Of the four major professional sports in this country, hockey is by far the least watched, but the films are still timeless and can easily turn any casual viewer into a hockey enthusiast.

