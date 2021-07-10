Spectators also barred from remote locations at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Two more prefectures outside the immediate vicinity of Tokyo have decided to ban fans from attending Olympic events due to rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks. .

Tokyo organizers and the IOC banned all fans from locations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures earlier this week. They make up the vast majority of Olympic venues, although a few outlying areas were initially allowed to have limited attendance.

All fans from abroad were banned months ago.

Now, two prefectures that have been allowed to have fans have withdrawn from those plans.

Fukushima Prefecture in northeast Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It is joined by the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which will host football games without fans at the Sapporo Dome.

“Many people, including children, have been looking forward to the games and I am very sorry to have to deprive them of the opportunity to see baseball and softball in the stadium,” Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori said on Saturday. “It was a very difficult decision to make.”

Fukushima was the early focus of the Olympics, trying to shed light on recovery efforts in an area devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami and the subsequent collapse of three nuclear reactors.

Uchibori said Hokkaido’s move on Friday encouraged him to follow suit. He said it was important to have consistency across prefectures.

A few other events held in remote Miyagi, Shizuoka and Ibaraki prefectures will continue with a limited number of spectators, organizers said on Saturday.

IOC President Thomas Bach probably didn’t notice, but on Saturday some 40 people staged a small anti-Olympic protest outside the five-star hotel where he keeps himself in isolation after arriving in Tokyo on Thursday.

“He [Bach] seems not to have thought about our critical situation and our suffering, which makes me even more angry,” protester Ayako Yoshida said.

Polls show that 50-80% of Japanese are against hosting the Olympics, depending on how the question is phrased. But opponents have failed to organize large crowds in the streets.

Protesters carried a sign in English that read “Cancel the Olympics Tokyo” and a sign with a red line through Bach’s face that read, “You Are Not Welcome.”

Tokyo registered 950 new infections on Saturday, the 21st day in a row that the number of infections was higher than a week earlier. It was the highest since 1,010 were reported on May 13.

Japan has attributed about 15,000 deaths to COVID-19, with 16.8% of the population being fully vaccinated. The pandemic has not been as severe in Japan as elsewhere, but the country has not performed as well as some of its Asian neighbors.

Infections are surfacing as thousands of athletes and officials enter Japan with the opening ceremony on July 23.

Organizers said on Saturday that 18 people with Olympic accreditations have tested positive since July 1. Most are listed as ‘residents of Japan’. Organizers include few details in the list that they say protect privacy.

Only two of the 18 are listed as ‘non-residents of Japan’. Most are listed as “contractors” working for Tokyo 2020. One member of the “media” is included. Three cases are listed as ‘personnel associated with games’.

Organizers say the list does not include all positive tests. Athletes who may have tested positive in training camp situations may not be included.

A Lithuanian Olympic swimmer who arrived on Wednesday and tested negative then tested positive at his training camp. On Saturday, he tested negative at a local hospital in Hiratsuka City, near Tokyo, the city said.

About 11,000 Olympic athletes will enter Tokyo, along with tens of thousands of support staff, judges, officials, media and broadcasters. The Paralympic Games will include 4,400 athletes and will open on August 24.