Umar Akmal gets into a fight with fans at Karachi Residence; Two arrested





Pakistani cricketer Umran Akmal has filed a complaint against some fans who he believes had a verbal altercation with him while they had his autograph. In an interesting turn of events, the cricketer received some of his fans at his residence. When fans asked for an autograph, Akmal immediately agreed, but things quickly heated up and both groups became embroiled in a heated debate, Pakistani newspaper ‘The Nation’ reports. Two of the fans are now under the custody of Karachi Police, one of them has been informed that one of them has a British passport. The incident happened when some were taking a selfie, that’s where it all started. Umar Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, scoring 5,887 runs. These span three centuries and 34 fifties. Umar Akmal asks for forgiveness, apologizes for not reporting corrupt approaches Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal has apologized for failing to report corrupt approaches last year, for which the 31-year-old was suspended for 12 months. Seventeen months ago I made a mistake that damaged my cricket and my career. I have learned a lot during this time and because of that mistake the reputation of the crickets in Pakistan has suffered greatly. I ask forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world,” Akmal said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday. Akmal admitted that the period had been very difficult for him.” Some people approached me, but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, forcing me to face a 12 month suspension. I couldn’t play cricket despite being a cricketer. I have learned a lot during this time and today I confess to all of you that that mistake has discredited the Pakistani cricketer.” The right-handed batsman was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report approaches regarding repair just before the start of the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League. After apologizing to his family, PCB and cricket fans, Akmal had a message for cricketers. I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay clear of any suspicious activity. If suspicious persons approach you, report this to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner, so that your file and career remain clean.” Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

