Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers of the same model that predicted AJ Brown’s big season

Carson Wentz’s recent struggles offer a chance for redemption as the former Eagles quarterback now takes on the mantle of the Colts. Wentz was also nearly the MVP of Fantasy Football four years ago, but his fall from favor now makes him one of the potential Fantasy Football sleepers for 2021. He will be reunited with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, while the Colts feature a talented batch of skill position players who could climb to the top. Ranking Fantasy Football 2021.

With Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, the Colts have a deep group of running backs that can also become a headache for Fantasy Football owners. Wentz throws at players like TY Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jack Doyle, who should provide more stability than the group of receivers he had in Philadelphia. Are there any possible 2021 Fantasy football outbreaks and sleepers lurking deep in the Colts depth chart? Before you choose Fantasy Football 2021, be sure to check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets from the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. The second year playmaker had a Fantasy Football ADP in the fifth round, but the SportsLine projection model predicted he would be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy Football.

Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Broncos bringing back Melvin Gordon. The 28-year-old was 14 yards shy for a 1,000-yard season in 2020, finishing with 986 rushing yards on 215 carries and nine touchdowns. Gordon also caught 32 of 44 passes for 158 yards and a score.

Gordon thrived in the Broncos’ otherwise mediocre offense in 2020, with figures comparable to his previous five seasons, despite the team’s lack of consistent passing. A team-worst four fumbles is a concern, but Gordon’s 4.6 yards per carry could be more than enough to keep the Denver RB1 spot away from recent acquisitions Javonte Williams and Mike Boone. SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football running back ranking agrees, placing Gordon well in the top 25 rushers and ahead of ball carriers with better ADPs like Mike Davis, Kareem Hunt and Myles Gaskin.

Another sleeper who has identified SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The Purdue product was in and out of the lineup last year, as knee and ankle injuries limited him to eight games. He was San Francisco’s most prolific back when he played, leading the team with 5.0 yards per carry and a total of 677 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is a fan of using a running back by commission, but Mostert is the head going into the season. Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman have left the team, while last year’s leading rusher Jeff Wilson will start the season on the PUP roster. The team added Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he doesn’t offer much in the passing game, unlike Mostert. Mostert’s 220-yard, four-touchdown performance in the 2019 NFC Championship Game should still be fresh in Shanahan’s memory, so look for Mostert to get the lion’s share of carries among 49ers running backs.

