Lewis, Lex tennis duo named MNJ Reader’s Choice Athletes of the Year





MANSFIELD Your votes are in. In Mansfield News Journal’s first annual Reader’s Choice Athlete of the Year poll, freshman Madison Nevaeh Lewis and the duo of Lexington tennis stars Ross Drlik and Ryan Mecurio took home the honor. Lewis earned a nomination after one of the most impressive freshman seasons in recent history. In her first-ever year of high school competition, Lewis earned Mansfield News Journal co-Runner of the Year honors in the track in 2021 when she qualified for state in three events in a loaded Division I. She helped the 4×200-meter relay team to ninth with a 1:43.32, while finishing 10th in the 100 mark with a 12.41 and 12th in the 200 mark with a 25.77. She was a two-time regional champion and three-time district champion during her freshman season. Before she shone on the court, Lewis made a name for himself in football. She scored both goals in the Division II State Football Championship game, earning the Rams their first state title in the program’s history. She scored 19 goals and handed out three assists during her freshman campaign. She collected 2,334 votes. Kenedi Goon of Crestview, Olivia Baker of Shelby, Shelby Grover of Lucas, Reagan Garrett of Crestview, Taylor Huff of Madison, Halle Hamilton of Lexington, Brie Trumpower of Ontario, Kylie Ringler of Crestview, Autumn Bailey of Crestview, Lexington’s Gracie Pfieffers Many and Lexington’s Many and Russki Pfieffer’s Many. 5,399 votes had been counted. Drlik and Mecurio shared Mansfield News Journal Boys Tennis Players of the Year honors in 2021 after finishing fourth in the doubles of the Division II state tennis tournament. They became the first Lex doubles team to advance to the second day of the state tournament since 2004, earning first-team All-Ohio status. They collected 1,288 votes. Ontario’s Griffin Shaver, St. Peter’s Donavon Duncan, Lucas’ Ethan Sauder, Crestview’s Ross Kuhn, Lexington’s Ryan Parker, Lexington’s 200 medley relay team of Ben Starling, Lucas Starling, Tanner Holmes and Jacob Hathaway, Shelby’s Marshall Shepherd, Shelby’s Owen Fisher, Ontario’s Ethan Turnbaugh, Ashland’s Jakob Beverly, Clear Fork’s Ethan Staley, Shelby’s Marek Albert, Shelby’s TJ Pugh, Plymouth’s Levi Robinson and Ashland’s Tyler Sabo all earned nominations for their incredible seasons. 3,868 votes were counted. [email protected] 740-244-9934 Twitter: @JakeFurr11

