Kraken Fodder: Talbot vs. Kahkonen

Before the Seattle Kraken get their pick of the NHL during the July 21 expansion release, check out the Minnesota Wild roster and decide how and why certain players go west.

One of the most formative discussions of my young age is about protecting expansion players. First came a period of what scientists now call the Vegas Rosterbation, in which all the fans and writers of each team (and management, probably to a lesser extent) exhausted the combinations of protection lists that would best suit their teams. This is the phase of Seattle’s expansion design that we are currently in, proving that time is a flat circle.

Next comes the discussions about the expansion teams roster, in which everyone largely concludes that they have no idea what’s going to happen. Finally, the best part comes when people start to tear down the value of side agreements brokered between the expansion team and some sad GM who built a deep roster that fell victim to the expansion draft. An example would be the analysis between the Wild rescuing Matt Dumba from the jaws of glittering helmet land in exchange for fast center Erik Haula and then-prospect Alex Tuch.

Lost in all these phases is the discussion of goalkeepers – which goalkeepers should the expansion team select? Should teams with a young backup protect their solid starter, or shoot for the stars and keep their backup in hopes of him developing into an elite player in his prime? Even bigger in spirit, do you have to unmask your better goalkeeper to trick the expansion team into taking over a better skater?

These questions are often totally ignored, because the truth is none of us know anything about goalkeeping. It’s incredibly difficult to separate good goalkeeping performance from good defense, and even advanced goalkeeper stats are incredibly variable. Goalkeepers also only play a little more than half of a season of 82 games a year, making it even more difficult to evaluate a player’s ability at the position before they leave their peak time – rendering that analysis almost meaningless as the player is not more is what they once were .

Not to mention that 90 percent of fans have never played the position at a meaningful level. And for those of us who did (like my brother), it’s like amateur golfers watching a professional golfer – they play the same game, but they don’t do the same things or work with the same level of understanding.

Nevertheless, we dare to go to Hockey Wilderness where no other has gone before, and for the first time give a definitive and true answer to a matter of goaltending analysis. Today, that question is: Which keeper should protect the Wild from being selected by Seattle?

Essentially, the Minnesota goalkeeper protection question boils down to two sub-questions:

Since each NHL team gets to protect one goalkeeper, which goalkeeper is better? Do you think Seattle would choose one of your own goalkeepers instead of a skater who will give you a better roster now and in the future? In other words, can you make a deal with Seattle around a goalkeeper instead of selecting someone like Dumba? Or galaxy brain, can you lure the Kraken to grab a keeper by exposing him?

The second question is tough, because you have to judge Minnesotas goaltenders based on their performance on the team for one shortened season (plus some time elsewhere in the league for Talbot, or some time in AHL for Kahkonen). The second question is much more complicated as it involves grid projection to the future on the goalkeeper position and between your 18 skater locker room. It can’t be fully answered by this blog either, as discussions of where Seattle plans to find its first goalkeeper will be between Seattle’s GM Ron Francis and his 31 peers in the league, not a kid who doesn’t play hockey before. his daily work.

Suffice it to say, though, that with a good reputation for Minnesota’s goalkeeper prospects pipeline and the defensive prospect pool somewhat thin, it’s probably best to try and lose either Talbot or Kahkonen over a player like Matt Dumba, no matter which goalkeeper Seattle has as prize. calls. .

As for determining which goalkeeper is better, our season articles on Talbot here and Kahkonen here can give a deeper dive into the player’s performance. For a quick overview, see the following stats: Talbot save% .915 over Kaapo .902; Talbot GAA 2.63 over Cape 2.88. Talbot also led Kahkonen in the advanced metric known as GSAx (goals saved beyond expectation, which adjusts the quality of scoring chances the goalkeepers faced based on the site’s expected goals) on both MoneyPuck.com and evolving-hockey.com.

Evolving-Hockey’s WAR stats also rated Kaapo as a goalkeeper below Substitution Level (minus 1.7 WAR) based on the quality of shots he faced. By comparison, Talbot has only rated negative for two of his nine seasons, averaging around 12.75 GAR (goals over substitution) per season for his career. That’s on par with this year’s GAR (12.6), which was a season as solid as we’ve seen from a Wild goalkeeper in the past three or four years. These stats are more predictive of future performance from year to year than traditional stats, although they are still quite variable among goalkeepers because goaltending is so difficult to evaluate.

Talbot achieved these results based on consistently good, non-elite performance. On the other hand, consistency is typically a quality that old school hockey fans and managers covet in a novice goalkeeper. If Talbot were to be lost to expansion, it’s hard to imagine that Kaapo will keep the ship completely stable next season. It’s not that Kahkonen isn’t good – he showed elite level play at the start of the shortened season – it was just that his lows were so low that consistency might not come for him until later in his career. Cape’s rookie year was so rocky that it literally sub-headed its season figure.

The reason you’d keep Kahkonen around is because you only have 29 games of NHL data on the boy. He’s young and unproven, but you’d hate to see him take you through Seattle and start an elite career that could get into the forest green with a little patience. It’s hard not to drool over some of his best moments and wonder if that’s his true skill. Then again, hell goes into his 25-year season next year that he won’t get Which much better, his best case scenario is avoiding the mistakes that caused him so much trouble so late in the season this year. Unfortunately, evaluating which goalkeeper is the best really depends on looking at this Jekyll-and-Hyde goalkeeper performance and correctly determining which of you is the best. for real Cape Kahkonen?

Personally, I’ve decided that I think Talbot should be protected unless you’re using him to preserve an important skater like Matt Dumba.

It’s not so much that I can look someone in the eye and say that I know that Talbot is a better asset than Kaapo Kahkonen. Capes’ age makes him incredibly attractive as an asset, and frankly, he could be flat-better than Talbot in the next one to two years. Cam Talbot also turned 34 on June 5, and any leading statistical analyst will tell you that number is only expected to grow.

The problem with this way of thinking is that looking at a younger player comes with a common misconception: raters always look at young players and imagine what they could turn into. The right evaluation is multifaceted: what are you now, what could you become (good and bad), and what is the probability that each of those outcomes will come true? With Kaapo Kahkonen we can answer that he is totally inconsistent at the moment. Going into the future, it’s hard to imagine that a 25-year-old will eliminate every negative habit from his game. By the time we know with any certainty how good he really is, Cape’s career will come to an end. Anyone who tells you they knew before that time is lying to you, probably for the simple reason that they don’t know how difficult goalkeeper analysis is.

As far as I know, the decision to expose Talbot is a big risk: can you afford to spend the next few years, during which Kirill Kaprizov decides whether to stay here long-term, with Kaapo Kahkonen and one or more another free agent? in net (at least before help comes from the prospect pool)? On the other hand, losing Kahkonen opens a gap in the backup. That can easily be replaced, and hopefully the timing of Talbot’s future exit or mysterious backups will work out with the development of a solid goalkeeper outlook. Filip Lindberg (22 years old) had a dominant .949 play in the NCAA for UMass this year. Hunter Jones (20 years old) is another acclaimed prospect now playing in Iowa.

Simply put, a year of solid play from Talbot may not be something we can replace next year if Kahkonen is bad, and we may not be able to replace it for a long time. We can replenish a young backup. Given that Minnesota is one of the best opportunities for Seattle to get a good player to start for them, rather than just a young or utility skater, Talbot would be one of their best options for talent from the top half. For this reason, the Wild must protect Cam Talbot over Kahkonen, giving them a better influence over Seattle.