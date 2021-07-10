Belmont Derby odds, predictions, 2021 lineup: expert who hit superfecta reveals surprising pick pick





The New York Turf Triple Series for 3-year-olds kicks off on Saturday with the first leg of the series, the 2021 Belmont Derby at Belmont Park in Elmont, the NY Derby on Saturday is followed by the Saratoga Derby on August 7 and the Jockey Club Derby on Sept 18; all three are $1 million races. Aidan O’Brien-trained Bolshoi Ballet is the 7-5 morning line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Derby odds. He has three wins and a third in six career starts. Jonathan Thomas-trained Hard Love takes 5-2 in the nine-horse Belmont Derby field in 2021, while Du Jour, now trained by Bill Mott, takes third 9-2. Post time for the 1-mile Belmont Derby is 5:12 PM ET. With a well-performed field to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you want see what race insider Bob Weir has to say before making Belmont Derby picks for 2021. Based in Saratoga Springs, NY, Weir has handicapped and followed horse racing since reading Andy Beyer’s landmark handicap book “Picking Winners” in the late 1980s. Weir invested heavily in the Beyer Speed ​​Figure, a number assigned to each race of a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicap. In fact, in 2017, thanks to his skill with speed figures and first-class handicaps, he ended up one of only eight places on Beyer’s figure-making team, a position he holds to this day. Weir’s methodology has yielded several five-figure days. In 2014, he earned a Pick 6 of $60,000 at Del Mar. The following year, he took a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid out a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2, and July 5, making the June 25 score a whopping $2,159.50. Now Weir has handicapped the 2021 Belmont Derby horses, made his choices and constructed his bets. You can only see them here. Top 2021 Belmont Derby Predictions One shock: Weir is high on Du Jour, who is third on the morning line, at 9-2. Du Jour, a 3-year-old son of Temple City, has three wins, a second and a third in five career starts. He is coming off a win in the Grade 2 American Turf at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Since that win, he has been transferred from embattled trainer Bob Baffert to Mott, a Hall of Fame trainer who has had far more success with his turf horses than Baffert. “[Du Jour is] proved to be capable both in the lead and off the lead, and can be back hard right away,” Weir told SportsLine. Weir uses Du Jour prominently in his betting. How to make 2021 Belmont Derby, betting Weir’s best choice is a horse that “proved its quality” in its last start. He is also high on a double-digit long shot that could “prove better” on Saturday. Weir is including these horses in his Belmont Derby bets for 2021, and so should you.He only shares at SportsLine which horses he should support. So who will win the 2021 Belmont Derby? And which horse is a must-back? View the latest Belmont Derby odds 2021 2021 below visit SportsLine to see Weir’s picks for Saturday’s 2021 Belmont Derby.

2021 Belmont Derby Odds, Field, Contenders 1 Palaces 15-1 2 Bolshoi Ballet 7-5 3 Safe behavior 15-1 4 Holiness 10-1 5 Of the day 9-2 6 hard love 5-2 7 Tokyo Gold 15-1 8 cellist 12-1 9 Hidden Enemy 30-1

