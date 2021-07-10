Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was once a cricketer, played in WBBL for Brisbane Heat | Cricket

Ashleigh Barty on Saturday became the first Australian woman to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won the second of her two titles in 1980. She is only the third Australian woman to win the coveted title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, after Goolagong Cawley and Margaret Court in the Open era.

Barty beat Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the final to claim her second Grand Slam title in her career. She had triumphed at the French Open in 2019.

However, not many people would know that Barty was once also a professional cricketer. The Australian ace took a break from her tennis career in 2014 and a year later she signed to play in the Women’s Big Bash League, Australia’s elite T20 competition. She played for Brisbane Heat, a well-known franchise that has teams in both the women’s and men’s BBL.

Barty, who had no formal training in the sport, played a total of 10 games and had a highest score of 39 for the Heats. She soon realized that her calling was not cricket but tennis and switched back to the sport.

“It was a really great period in my life,” Barty said of her cricket career in a 2019 interview.

“I met an amazing group of people who didn’t care if I could hit a tennis ball or not.

“They accepted me and they got to know Ash Barty. They got to know me. I have those relationships to this day. I’ve been getting an amazing amount of messages over the past few days from those cricket girls who are one of my best friends.

“The way they accept that someone new comes into their locker room, into their locker room and into their sport has been amazing. They are really an incredible group of girls that I know I will be in a relationship with for the rest of my life. and a friendship with for the rest of my life,” she added.

It was a great decision for the youngster who has since managed to turn her singles career around and is now the top-ranked female tennis player in the world. The loss of cricket is certainly the gain of tennis.