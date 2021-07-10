‘Missed this for an obvious tennis match’: Harleen Deol’s sensational catch against England sets Twitter on fire – VIEW | Cricket





Harleen Deol, field star of the Indian women’s cricket team, made a stunning catch at the border rope against England to set Twitter on fire. The moment came during the first T20I against the hosts in Northampton, when Deol caught the ball in the air during the 19th over of the first innings, threw it back into play before stepping over the boundary and then leaping back for the ball. to complete. catch in the air. The batter was Amy Jones, who was fired for 43 off 27 balls. VIEW THE BEAUTIFUL CATCH HERE The world of Twitter erupted as the netizens took notice of the sensational hold and multiple videos and recordings of the catch surfaced. The catch was so good that it was even requested by VVS Laxman and Lisa Sthalekar. Here are some of Twitter’s best responses: i missed this I MISS THIS FOR A CLEAR TENNIS MATCH what a catch from Harleen Deol. Best catch by an Indian cricketer this year. Damn, this will be on repeat on my phone for a while. pic.twitter.com/KwYMcU6SXG — Ahana Randall (@AhanaRandall) July 9, 2021 While this was the highlight of the day, India still couldn’t help avoiding a defeat against England’s in-form side. The Indian women chose to field first, limiting England to 177/7 after 20 overs. Nat Sciver was the home team’s leading scorer with her 55, while Jones was the second-best hitter of the day. For India, Shikha Pandey was the best bowler, as she scored 22-3 in her four overs. India eventually lost by 18 runs on the D/L method. After hitting just 8.4 overs and putting 54/3 on the board, the rain stopped playing, ending the game prematurely and giving England a 1-0 lead in the series. After the loss skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “We hit according to DLS, unfortunately we kept losing wickets. We knew it was going to rain after 8.30pm. We couldn’t make it because of back-to-back wickets. We fielded really well, there is a lot of improvement in our fielding Shikha did very well in the bowling department We need to think about the boundaries we give between the overs If we can work on that we can stop any team Every game is important to us today was a shame because of the rain. We have two games left to prove ourselves.” The next game will be played on July 11.

