Is Jack Eichel flirting with the Boston Bruins?

Could Jack Eichel be sending smoke signals to the Boston Bruins that he wants to be traded from the Buffalo Sabers to the Black and Gold?

It certainly felt that way in an interview Eichel did with Fox25 when the TV station did their morning Zip Trip roadshow in Chelmsford and Sara Underwood chatted with the Buffalo Sabers star center. Eichel was asked if he dreamed of playing for the Bruins and he left no doubt that one day he would like to play in the Black and Gold and now it’s just a matter of when that would become a reality could be for the former BU star.

“Jack, come to Boston!” @sara_underwood interviewed NHL star Jack Eichel for the first Zip Trip of the summer. Did you know he is from North Chelmsford? Check out where the next Zip Trip is: https://t.co/v0Vs3uEAVs pic.twitter.com/iIrPp0IsLV Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 9, 2021

Every kid grows up with the dream of playing for the team from his hometown, whether that’s now or later in my career, Eichel said.

It is certainly noteworthy when Eichel now mentions an opportunity with the B’s, although technically he is under contract with the Sabers for the next five seasons for $10 million a year. It’s no secret that Eichel and the Sabers aren’t dating each other right now, and it feels like he’s going to have to deal with the rumors that have completely ramped up about the former Boston University star sometime this summer.

As we have stated several times here, the Bruins are not really in a great position to be a high trade bidder with the Sabers for Eichel based on their outlook and draft position. The Boston Bruins are much more likely to re-sign David Krejci as their second-line center for at least one more season and try for one last Stanley Cup run with the current core group of players.

But eventually these rumors will be ablaze as Eichel and the B’s continue to feed the smoldering embers. And it sure is fun for Bruins fans to fantasize about Eichel fitting in with the Boston Bruins sooner or later, based on his comments in a Zip Trip interview heading into the weekend.

