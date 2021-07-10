Sports
Ranking of all 12 games on the 2021 schedule by difficulty
The Clemson football team will enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites to compete for a spot in the CFB Playoff.
Although the Tigers lose some historically great talents in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, they return with an experienced and deep defense and will have a 5-star rating in DJ Uiagalelei taking over from quarterback.
While some are skeptical of what Clemson Football could achieve in 2021, there is no doubt that the Tigers have the ability to compete at a high level and achieve all their goals en route to the season.
Here’s a difficulty level of our 2021 Clemson football schedule rankings.
12. vs. SC State Bulldogs (September 11)
There is a lot of respect from Dabo Swinney when it comes to in-state programs, which is why Clemson always does his best to schedule one game a year with an FCS program from the state of South Carolina.
This will be Clemson’s first game back in Death Valley at full capacity and it will be something special to see 80,000 Tiger fans reunite after a year of limited capacity last season.
That said, there’s nothing about this game on the pitch that will scream ‘excitement’.
Clemson just has too much draft and the Tigers will try to put the Bulldogs away early and spend most of the afternoon working on development.
