Staff Picks: Most Underrated Power Five College Football Coaches in CBS Sports Rankings Entering the 2021 Season

All of the Power Five coaches in college football are ranked, number 1 through 65. This week we’ve laid out how each coach placed in their respective conference. There were many voices in the room at CBS Sports and 247Sports putting together a list of this magnitude, and while there were some unified beliefs (e.g., Nick Saban at No. 1), such a large crowd meant many disagreements in between.

So now it’s time to break with the consensus. With our coach rankings in the rearview mirror, our college football staff made their pick for the most underrated coach on the list. As you will read below, this was typically a coach who placed one of us higher in our respective rankings than the rest of our peers.

Who was underestimated – perhaps criminally – in the minds of our staff writers? Our answers are below.

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

I had no major problem with Clawson’s ranking among ACC coaches, but I was higher on him nationally than my peers. I had the Wake coach at number 16 in my rankings, but he placed 28th in our overall list behind guys like Bryan Harsin (Auburn), Herm Edwards (Arizona State) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan). Uh, excuse me? Before last year, Wake Forest enjoyed four consecutive winning seasons. And I wasn’t that heavy last year, because you can see why.

In addition to consistently winning one of the ACC’s toughest lanes, Clawson has done a great job of: developing talent — specifically finding avatar-wide receivers that he can evolve into All-ACC caliber players. The Clawfense usually ranks among the ACC’s better passes, and if nothing else, this is almost always a fun, well-coached team to watch. If you link his success at Bowling Green and the FCS level with Fordham and Richmond, how can we not agree that Clawson is a top-20 coach in college football these days? — Ben Kercheval

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

When we filled out our Power Five coach rankings ballots earlier this season, this was one of the more notable places where I broke from the consensus. Not the most notable — that would be Geoff Collins, who I had about 30 spots for his consensus ranking because I’m a sucker for good branding and a quick turnaround in recruiting — but the overall ranking had Chryst at number 18 while I gave him one. of the best coaches in the game at number 10.

Chryst is 56-19 in six seasons in Wisconsin with three division titles and three New Year’s Six appearances, and I think his success is overlooked because it’s believed to be a turnkey operation. Chryst has advantages as a Wisconsin-born and former Badgers player which certainly helps him, but not enough for the sole reason that he is one of the most winning coaches of the College Football Playoff era. — Chip Patterson

Dave Doeren, NC State

Honestly, I’m not sure how many casual college football fans even know that Dave Doeren exists, let alone what he did as a coach. Hell, there are probably plenty of fans who consider themselves die-hards who are unaware of its existence. Doeren’s head coach career began in Northern Illinois in 2011, where he scored 23-4 in two years and led the Huskies to an Orange Bowl appearance. Yes, that’s right — Dave Doeren led Northern Illinois to the Orange Bowl. Some critics dismissed it a little too easily, saying that Doeren was just taking over a program for which Jerry Kill laid the foundation. Fine, make that argument if you like, but it’s not hard to see how Northern Illinois has fared since Doeren left it for the NC State job.

At NC State, Doeren has merely breathed life into a program that had stalled during the Chuck Amato and Tom O’Brien regimes. After a 3-9 start in his first season, Doeren’s NC State teams have gone 52-37 overall and 28-30 in the ACC. While those records may not seem great, keep in mind that NC State plays in the same division as Clemson, Florida State, and Louisville. And if we’re honest with ourselves, Doeren’s NC State has been the second best program in the division in recent years, ahead of Florida State and Louisville. But if you asked most ACC fans to rank the conference’s top coaches, they might not place him in the top half of the conference. Damn, we didn’t. — Tom Fornell

Jimmy Lake, Washington

Lake came all the way back to number 51 in our ranking of the 65 Power Five Conference (plus Notre Dame) coaches this off-season, but I don’t believe there’s a 35-coach gap between him and Oregon’s Mario Cristobal who came in. at number 16. Sure, Lake is only 3-1 as head coach. But after eight seasons under Chris Petersen in Boise State and Washington, there’s a reason he was immediately anointed as Petersen’s successor.

Washington’s defense was fierce while Lake was the defensive coordinator, and the return of draft offensive players Cade Otton to the tight end and Jaxson Kirkland to offensive tackle suggests there is a buy-in to the system from offensive coordinator John Donovan and the culture of Lake. I see Lake following in the form of fellow Pac-12 North coach David Shaw at Stanford, who has enjoyed a successful tenure following his promotion from a coordinator role.

Another example could be Mark Stoops in Kentucky. While Stoops hasn’t been promoted from the inside out like Shaw or Lake, the program he’s built in a tough division is solid proof that there’s still a place for defensive masterminds as head coaches in today’s attacking game. Lake can be a trendier version of Stoops in a job much more favorable to win. That’s why I placed him 21 places higher on my ballot than where he finished in the rankings this year. — David Cobb

Neal Brown, West Virginia

Take Brown’s 11-11 record in two seasons in West Virginia and throw it out the window. No, in fact, set it on fire and then throw it out the window. The reason Brown got the Morgantown gig is because of his stellar 35-16 record in Troy, which included three consecutive double-digit seasons to finish his career there.

Jarret Doege was solid in the middle last year and will return on offense along with eight other starters to build on the Liberty Bowl victory over the military. More importantly, though, the defense only gave up 400 yards or more once last season, setting the tone for what should be a solid season with eight returning starters. Brown is building something big…give it some time, given the mess he’s inherited. — Barrett Sallee