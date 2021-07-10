Connect with us

Looking back at Kids Christian Hockey League

Tim Ruhnke

The Kids Christian Hockey League in Brockville has ended its 25th anniversary. Submitted photo/The Recorder and Times
The Kids Christian Hockey League in Brockville has ended its 25th anniversary.

They leave on a positive note.

Children’s Christian Hockey League leaders Randy Hopkins and Paul Armstrong have decided to retire, ending the Brockville-based program after 25 years.

They’d been talking about it for the past three years and the opportunity to pass it on to someone else.

Certainly, not an easy decision, Hopkins said in an interview. Our time has come to an end, he added. It’s OK; we know it’s the right time.

Hopkins indicated that there was no, if any, group that offered the desire and passion to keep the league, which did not have a 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic.

Creating a core program that wasn’t approved by any regulatory body and didn’t have as much structure as the programs that existed at the time allowed us to focus on making sure the kids had fun, Armstrong said. And if that meant doing hockey just a little bit differently, we wouldn’t have a board or committee to get those approvals from.

In the mid-1990s there were 47 players in the first year; by season four, the number had grown to 100.

At its peak 10 to 15 years ago, the league had about 350 players.

I think we’ve come to understand better what we were good at, Armstrong said.

You want the kids to go home happy and you want to come back the next week.

Hopkins agreed, noting that coaches would ensure that players leave each ice age on a positive note.

Make a joke or give the child a high five Our goal was to teach them some hockey skills but also to feel safe and enjoy an hour on the ice with people who knew how to have fun and how to encourage, he said.

Families really appreciated that the children felt well at home.

Part of the success of the Kids Christian Hockey Leagues was the fact that a small group made simple decisions and kept the format the same, Hopkins said.

In addition to not playing on Sunday mornings, teams played for an hour every week so that families could have family time and they didn’t play that same sport every night of the week, Hopkins said. We tried to find that balance.

Armstrong believes there was a need for this type of competition alongside the other hockey organizations in the area, adding that he and the other leaders were happy for players to move to a different program.

Hopkins noted that Brandon Prophet started in the league and became captain of the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

There are so many stories of kids who were shy and hesitant at the start of the season and just flew out by the end of the year, according to Armstrong. That’s what we did it for in the end.

When asked what he would miss most about the competition, Hopkins said it is the Monday after Labor Day weekend when the season started and the youth between the ages of 4 and 6 arrive at the rink and are asked to skate. .

The shocked look on the faces of many of these kids or the excitement and then literally carrying the kids across the ice and trying to skate them again.

It was so exuberant, Hopkins said, who said the coaches learned how long it takes for the youngsters to feel comfortable. Knowing you’re going to win those kids over in three weeks.

Armstrong knows that the competition has had a positive impact on the lives of young people and their families.

Hopkins indicated that the coaches and volunteers embraced the goal of helping players who might not otherwise have played hockey by teaching them and letting them have fun and leave as better individuals.

Hopkins also recognized the support of local businesses over the years. The league had to raise about $10,000 to $15,000 annually in addition to registration fees to keep afloat and subsidize player fees.

The businesses in our community have been great for 25 years, Hopkins said. I don’t think families really understood how much of these companies went in to make it happen.

The league plans to give away its sizable stock of hockey equipment to bless the community back and help children who could use the stuff, according to Hopkins.

Equipment of all sizes, including skates, pants and shin guards, can be picked up from Matts Auto Service at 4 Stewart Boulevard (north side of the flyover) on Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29 from 6-8pm

Donations are accepted; the money goes to Making Play Possible.

