New look teen park in Buttenshaw rejected by councilors | Blue Mountains Gazette





Many residents living near Buttenshaw Park in Springwood are unenthusiastic about the grand management plan for the new teen park and want the Blue Mountains Council to reconsider the size and location of the new playground and investigate parking and lighting issues. The $1.5 million plan for the park includes $500,000 in new equipment that includes a BMX pump track, a 25-foot double flying fox, a bouldering wall and climbing net, a giant group swing, a ping-pong table and a dancing snake — all part of the “high-energy accessible youth playground” with “adventure activities”. +4 Buttenshaw Park is one of our four district parks to be upgraded through the Western Sydney City Deal Liveability Program. The 4.48-acre park is located between Plateau Road, Springwood and the Great Western Highway. The Council considers it different from the other three district parks (Glenbrook, Wentworth Falls Lake and Soldiers Memorial Park in Blackheath) because of its youth, fitness and aquatic center facilities. At the June council meeting, independent Cr Shae Foenander asked the council to defer approval of the management plan pending specific consultations with the immediate residents. She said she has been approached by numerous residents who “will be adversely affected” by the “proximity of the equipment”. She said the “entire consultation process was pretty flawed… it was ‘this is it, this is what you get’ and has called for “a fairer distribution of equipment”. Cr Foenander said there were concerns “about the noise with equipment near their rear fencing and security issues, insufficient lighting has been proposed and parking problems near the tennis ”. Former liberal, now independent, Cr Daniel Myles, also met with community members at the park and said, “I think we got the design for the right amount of money, but is it right for that park?” “Residents are very concerned. Buttenshaw doesn’t need to change it, it’s stunningly beautiful. If upgrades are coming, we need to do it right.” Partners Sue Butler and Michael Molloy, who represent about 20 immediate and local residents, said they had other concerns, including current traffic problems, the expansion of activities at the aquatic center, pop-up food trucks, the exclusion of nearby Churchill Place with tennis courts in the area. the master plan and the “ad hoc nature” of the process that included a pump track in its “sixth draft”. “How can a master plan have legitimacy if there is no mention of traffic implications? Surely the implications of high traffic entering Churchill Place from Churchill St, close to the junction of an increasingly congested Great Western Highway, must be considered? “We have over 100 parks in the BMCC area. Surely there is a suitable park for youth equipment between Woodford and Lawson? “We have felt so powerless during the process and we really appreciate that Shae, Daniel and Mick are listening to us,” said Ms. Butler. The residents would prefer a fence around the current playground, an upgrade to the toilets and sound insulation of the group space of the recreation center on Plateauweg. The council’s acting CEO, Kirrilly Twomey, told the meeting that the site for the playground equipment was chosen because the current playground is too close to the highway and the central lawn is too steep to make accessible. Being closer to the aquatic center was preferred. But she said the council “can certainly look at the scope and scale of what has been proposed”. The Council heard that some of the park’s negotiations had to take place online due to COVID restrictions. There were about 500 comments on the “funbobulator” – an online tool for choosing favorite equipment. C. Foenander’s resolution was passed unanimously. The council will write to the funding agency, the Western Parkland City Authority, asking for a delay in time to spend the money. The Council also approved a plan to establish a time-specific alcohol-free zone in Buttenshaw.

