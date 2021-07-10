Sports
Dodgers News: A Potential Target Return Date for Corey Seager
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager resumed swinging a bat on the road trip while recovering from a broken bone in his right hand. For now, the plan remains the same, including more batting practice this weekend, but manager Dave Roberts mentioned a target date on Friday.
At this point, he still just takes swings. Batting practice, grounders, doing everything he can, said Roberts. Our expectation is still that he will be back in that Giants series.
The Dodgers will resume play next weekend after the All-Star break at Coors Field in Colorado before returning home to host the Giants at Dodger Stadium July 19-22.
This Saturday marks eight weeks since Seager was hit by a right-hand pitch against the Marlins. Considering how long he’s been out of the running, it’s reasonable to assume he’ll need some sort of rehab job before he’s activated. That means Seager can play for a minor league affiliate by mid-next week.
If the schedule is a little longer, the Dodgers will also play three games against the Giants in San Francisco on July 27-29, so Roberts could still technically be right, even if Seager needs an extra week.
Left
- Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic looked back at the Dodgers’ first round of six previous MLB ladies under Andrew Friedman and Billy Gasparino.
- Giants catcher Buster Posey, the starting catcher for the National League All-Star team, was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a thumb bruise. Kerry Crowley at the San Jose Mercury News has more info and will miss the midsummer classic. That could potentially open up a spot on the All-Star roster for Dodgers Will Smith, though that will be determined the next day or two.
- remarkable from Tyler Kepner’s New York Times interview with Dave Parker and Al Oliver is this fact about Mookie Betts: The Black American player’s absence will be stark at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver. Of the 32 All-Stars on the original NL roster, only one is Black Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts was also the only black player of the 55 to compete in the World Series between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays last fall.
- Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, co-owners of the Dodgers, completed their purchase of 27 percent of the Lakers on Friday. Randall Williams at Sportico reports. The NBA board of directors approved the sale on July 2.
- Speaking of Billionaires, Robert Faturechi, Justin Elliott and Ellis Simani at ProPublica reported this week on how pro sports team owners are using their teams to evade millions in taxes, through the US tax code.
- In Joe Sheehan’s subscription newsletter, he judges the growing number of transactions on a daily basis. Roster churn and the use of assist pitchers is one of the worst things about baseball today, he wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.truebluela.com/2021/7/10/22570604/corey-seager-target-date-return-dodgers-giants
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]