VVS Laxman coaching: Cricket Association of Bengal extends VVS Laxman contract as batting consultant





CAB extends contract VVS Laxman as batting consultant. Photo: BCC The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday extended the contract of former Indian batsman VVS Laxman as the party’s batting consultant. Sourasish Lahiri has been promoted as an assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team given his achievements as a coach with the U23 Bengal Men’s Team. Former international cricketer and former Bangladeshi skipper, Laxmi Ratan Shukla will be appointed as U23 Bangladeshi team coach and the same will be completed. Former Bangladeshi speedster, Shib Shankar Paul has been appointed as the bowling coach for all Bangladeshi Squads. “In addition, the contract of former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which expired in October 2021 as Batting Consultant, has been extended until March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would remain the spin bowling coach for all Bengal squads.” an official statement from CAB. As for the women’s coaching staff, Rituparna Roy would be the head coach and Charanjit Singh the assistant coach of the Bangladesh senior team. “On behalf of the association, I wish the former cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they will be able to use their wealth of experience to help the Bangladeshi cricketer earn laurels in the upcoming domestic season,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya . “We have made a number of new appointments, taking into account their merit and talents. We want Bengali cricket to shine and we have made changes that we saw fit for that purpose. We wish the new appointees all the best and hope they have the best can get it out.” of the various Bengali teams,” said CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly. Earlier, the CAB had announced that Arun Lal would remain the head coach of the senior Bangladeshi team for the 2021-22 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/cricket-association-of-bengal-extends-vvs-laxmans-contract-as-batting-consultant/783154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos