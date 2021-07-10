Javon McKinley could earn a spot on the list in Detroit





Notre Dame’s football program will have to replace Javon McKinley in 2021, but he’s certainly doing well so far with the Detroit Lions at the next level. Looking for a player to perform and lead the way in the wide receiver position in 2020, Notre Dame’s football program got a huge effort from Javon McKinley. The senior managed more than 700 meters in the air with 42 catches, all while finding the end zone three times and becoming a prime target for Ian Book. However, when the three-day NFL Draft of 2021 went ahead, McKinley didn’t hear his name called and had to try to find an NFL-level spot as an unwritten free agent. Fortunately for McKinley, he found a soft landing spot with the Detroit Lions, a team rebuilding offense and looking for weapons for new quarterback Jared Goff. After a solid showing in the spring, McKinley looks like a player who could legitimately help the Lions in 2021, and based on a recent move from the front office, he could be there to stay. According to John Maakaron from All Lions further Fan Nation for Sports Illustrated, the Lions recently gave McKinley $100,000 in guaranteed money, which could indicate he will stay in Detroit. The Lions have a lot of issues with their roster, and a wide receiver is definitely one of them, so it could be the best-case scenario for McKinley, who lands in Detroit. Notre Dame football has questions with wide receiver With McKinley gone, the Irish will now have to sort out the broad receiver group again, and this is one area to really watch this summer. Notre Dame has some solid veteran players like Braden Lenzy, Kevin Austin Jr. and Avery Davis, as well as some real freshmen in Lorenzo Styles Jr., Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie. Joe Wilkins Jr., Lawrence Keys III and Xavier Watts will also be involved in the mix, giving Kelly a ton of options to replace both McKinley and Ben Skowronek at the top of the depth chart. In the summer months, this is a job group that has many questions, but also many possible answers. As training camps kick off in the NFL later this month, the Detroit Lions are definitely a team to watch as McKinley and Tommy Kraemer try to make the team as unwritten free agents. Both players are in a great position to earn a spot on the roster, and for McKinley the writing could already be on the wall.

