Unpredictability of tennis a virtue to be celebrated

Rafael Nadal during his men’s singles quarterfinal match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the 2021 French Open.

TENNIS: In all my years of being involved in tennis, if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that as you build a wealth of knowledge about the sport, you never know all there is to know.

It’s an ever-changing dynamic, and maybe that’s why I enjoy it so much.

Not knowing what’s going to happen has its appeal. This also applies to all aspects of the sport.

During these middle months of the year, we are spoiled with opportunities to watch tennis as we work through the three major Northern Hemisphere Slams.

If you ever wanted to be sure, you’d pick Novak Djokovic to win just about every event he competes in, but even the world’s number one ranked male player and arguably the best the world has ever seen still has his part of the shock losses.

If you can pick a women’s winner at any of these championships, then I suspect you’ll also do very well in this weekend’s Lotto draw.

While this may frustrate some of our core tennis fans, what I find exciting is that we don’t necessarily know who the quarter-finalists of a Slam or WTA event will be.

I wonder if if the women played five sets at Slam level it would create a fraction more consistency in the results.

The ever-changing dynamics also sneak into the style of the game. There are many strategic approaches to playing the sport, which I absolutely love. There’s room for the serve and volleyer, the baseline grinder, the ruthless retriever, the drop shot and slice specialist and the list goes on.

Tennis needs all of these players, and they are just as valuable as each other. I’ve often heard players say their opponents weren’t playing real tennis when they were frustrated with one retriever or slicer in particular.

However, tennis comes in many different forms and there are certainly no rules about how the ball is hit by the racket, only that it goes over the net and lands in the area of ​​the court that applies.

It’s important to have this unpredictability in our sport because I couldn’t imagine anything more boring than watching two players try to do the exact same thing against each other, shot after shot and point after point.

Styles and techniques also fall under this equation, and even I myself have fallen into the trap of assuming there was a best way to hit a ball.

I remember in the early days of Rafael Nadals’ career I told one of my students that I didn’t think the Rafas technique was very suitable, and that it would be in the best interest of this student to make some technical changes.

Twenty Slam titles later I have an egg on my face and am the first to admit that there is definitely more than one way to hit a ball effectively.

Imagine if Nadal went to another coach who told him that the way he played the game was incorrect and then tried to change both the way he hit the ball and the way he played his points.

To put it this way, I don’t think I’ve ever come across a coach who trained his apprentice to be eight yards behind the baseline when they serve again. But here we have a great player with more French Open titles than just about any other player on the planet has total Slam titles.

So my wise parting words are, to embrace the differences and to applaud the variety and individuality that this wonderful sport offers.

We are fortunate to witness the mastery of the almost superhuman athletes at the top of the professional tennis ranks throwing us one tournament after another.

Jono Spring is a former professional tennis coach based in Manawat.