Gannon Houghton takes next step in hockey career





Gannon Houghton is in his element as he puts on his skates. No, hockey is not just a hobby for him. It’s a way of life. One that started when he was just a toddler. I remember the first time I skated, I was three years old, Houghton said. I only remember going out and not being able to skate well at all. But just fall in love with the sport and try to get better every day. And with stick skills like that, you can see why he’s one of the top players in all of Central New York. Recently Gannon took a big step in his hockey career. The Cazenovia native was just one of 150 players drafted into the United States Premier Hockey League, a top junior hockey league in the world. I’ve always wanted to play college hockey, so getting called up to play juniors was just one goal I had, Houghton said. And I’m glad I achieved it and I’m excited to see what happens next. But Houghton’s design day was, shall we say, a little different. The high school senior was stuck in class and didn’t know he had been selected. I wasn’t sure, I couldn’t check at all, I was clearly in school, he said. So I had spoken to the coach a few days before and he told me he was going to line me up, I just wasn’t sure when. But thanks to Mom, Gannon would find out. Watching her son practice is a daily tradition for Barbara Schaffner. So, of course, on design day, she looked at the computer screen waiting for that special moment. So I want to say I was at work and I think I jumped up and down and everyone in my office had been waiting all day so they knew what was going on, she said. My son was in school so the first thing I did was call his dad and his dad drove straight from work to the lacrosse field. I must have clicked the screen 100 times until I saw my son’s name. And his stepfather said: you did it! Your father will be as proud as all of us. Your hard work has paid off. And now that Houghton has entered the world of junior hockey, his view of the game hasn’t changed. In fact, it’s still that childhood love. Only the competition, which fights every day, he said. Going out and having fun with your friends on the ice, I think that’s what makes the sport so great”

