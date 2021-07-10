England’s Gareth Southgate asks fans not to captivate the Italian national anthem

Gareth Southgate has warned England supporters not to sing the Italian national anthem during the Euro 2020 final.

The football association was fined 26,600 ($36,000) by UEFA after a series of incidents involving fans during Wednesday’s semi-final victory over Denmark. A laser pointer shone into the eyes of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as fireworks were set off and “malfunctions” were noted during the Danish national anthem.

Some 65,000 fans are expected at Wembley on Sunday night as England look to beat Italy and win their first tournament in 55 years. Southgate said: “It is important that our fans always respect the opposition.

“We know that when we play abroad and fans whistle our national anthem, it will probably inspire us even more. So I don’t think it will help the team. I think we can intimidate the team with booing during the match, but it’s different for the national anthem. We have to be respectful.”

The England squad has received messages of support from Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson before hundreds of fans gathered outside St George’s Park on Saturday afternoon as they left their training base to travel to London.

“It was fantastic to have a letter from the Queen, a letter from the Prime Minister to the whole team and the recognition that the players and all the staff have handled this in the right way,” said Southgate. “We had a fantastic welcome when we left St George’s. All the local villages had come out along the route, people stopped on standby so you got more of a sense of what happened outside the bubble we’ve been in. But it always comes back to tomorrow, we’re in a final, we’re here to win.

“It’s important how we’ve represented people and we’re happy to have that legacy, but now we want to take the trophy home for everyone.”

Southgate added that former players and even Hollywood movie stars reached out to congratulate them.

“Tom Cruise even contacted us last night, you get everyone who loves football,” said Southgate. “Most people in the world love football so it’s great to have all that support, not just in England but around the world, so it’s been a great time for all of us, we’ve loved every moment of it. , so we’re just looking forward to hopefully getting the job done.”

As for the team’s fitness, Phil Foden is in doubt for the game after missing the team’s last training session with a foot problem.

“We’ve been on the bus for the past few hours, so the medical team will give us a final update on that later,” explains Southgate. “But he’s definitely doubtful, although it’s not something serious, it’s just a matter of whether it will keep him out of this particular match.”





Captain Harry Kane will lead England’s attack as he strives to lift the trophy and also take home the Golden Boot for the league’s top scorers list. Kane failed to find the net in England’s first three games but now has four goals to his name, one behind league-leader Cristiano Ronaldo and the Tottenham Hotspur striker explained how he has learned to conserve his mental energy after his experience with the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old won the Golden Boot at that tournament but failed to score in England’s last three games as they finished in fourth place.

“Don’t get me wrong, I would have liked to have scored three or four goals in the group stage and had a fantastic start and gone from there,” he said. “It was more about the energy. I felt in the World Cup, it was such a great start, starting with Tunisia, scoring in the last minute. A lot of energy after that game was used in terms of the emotion and everything like that.

“Panama, same thing, we had a great game. I scored a hat trick. And there was a lot of talking, a lot of mental energy. Colombia [in the last 16] been the same. Not only physically, but I felt mentally, I lost a little bit towards the final stages.

“So when I started this with a little more experience, it was about not getting too carried away, whether I score, don’t score.

“Of course we won games, which was the most important thing, so it’s about staying in the moment, not getting carried away, knowing that as a player, as a team, we are on the right track and luckily it worked out well.” Well, I guess that’s all part of the learning curve of playing in big tournaments, getting that experience. Hopefully I’ll have enough left to finish the job tomorrow.”