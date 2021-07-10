LaDarrell McNeil, who started 41 games for Tennessee Vols football, dies at 27





LaDarrell McNeil, who started 41 safety games for Tennessee football from 2012-15, has died. He was 27. UT confirmed McNeil’s death on Twitter. “We mourn the loss of VFLLaDarrellMcNeil. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be sorely missed.” Vols fans can be proud:Not all football stripes in Tennessee are bad. Vols fans can be proud of this | Adams McNeil was known for playing downhill at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, which is why he was a four-star recruit and the No. 6 safety in the nation by 247Sports and a Parade All-American in 2011. He recorded 124 tackles as a senior a showy average of 13.8 per game after 148 as a junior. McNeil was the first member of the Tennessees 2012 freshman class to win a starting job and be named to the Freshman All-SEC team. He started the last seven games of the season with strong safety and finished fifth on the team in tackles with 58. As a sophomore, he started all 12 games and placed fourth on the team with 54 tackles. He also had an interception and fumble recovery. The Vols fired Derek Dooley after the season and hired Butch Jones. It meant that McNeil would play under his third defensive coordinator in three seasons. He was sometimes lost in the system, often leading to being unable to play plays himself and being burned by receivers in cover. Jack Kil:Former Tennessee Vols football player Jack Kile dies at 81 As a junior, McNeil had to earn a starting spot before the season started, finishing fourth on the team with 76 tackles. He made two interceptions, including one in the end zone against Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The competition at the back really forced me to push forward and motivated me to step up my game, McNeil said in a 2014 interview:. Willie Martinez was the defensive backs coach during his junior season. “I loved coaching LaDarrell McNeil. He was a young man of great character, a great teammate, one of the toughest and most physical players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. Grateful and blessed not to be in his life RIP,” Martinez, who is back with the Vols as defense coach, wrote on Twitter. After missing the first two games of his senior season with a neck injury, McNeil intercepted a pass against Western Carolina and returned it 57 yards. He added an interception against Florida. On Senior Day against Vanderbilt, he posted five tackles and a pass break. McNeil finished the season with 31 tackles. There were other tributes on social media Former teammate Brian Randolph wrote, “Ladarrell was the truest safety I’ve ever played with and an even better person.” Suggestions:What should Josh Heupel say at SEC Media Days?

