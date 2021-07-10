HockeyBuzz.com – Shawn Gates – Random Hockey & Hobby Randomness: Gump, Game Used Beer, Ebay & Hevy Devy

Sports
Forget your smelling salts millennials! If a dart and ginger ale were good enough for the Gumper between periods, it should be for you too. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and it’s not like there’s anything to suggest a quick puff can do any harm, right? That sweet Carolina smoke!
I have to believe that the name Gump has different connotations depending on where it falls in the order of things. As a last name, I think you are a simple chocolate-loving shrimp boat and Apple entrepreneur. As a first name, you get this huge personality from a man who was a snarky, funny character and considered his face his mask. This man was a gem! Personal story: I was lucky enough to live in Montreal for some time when the Habs were still playing the Forum. Pre-game tradition at the time was dinner at this restaurant near the arena called The Corral. It was cool that you regularly encountered old Hans players there. While the server takes us to our table one evening, we happen to walk past Gump as he peruses the menu. Friend of mine shoots him a simple How are ya Gump?, which led to the Gumper looking up at us with full eye contact and shooting the biggest grumpy old man growl I’ve ever heard! Far from unpleasant, it was the best way we could be recognized!
When does the used game go too far?
So Coors apparently brewed a batch of what they’ve called Champions Ice beer in celebration of the Tampa Bays Stanley Cup victory. This beer, which will be available next week on tap or in limited edition 32 ounce containers in the TBay area, makes this beer particularly connected to the post-Cup celebration: it was brewed using the ice chips collected during game one of this year’s finals.
If you’re like me, despite the reassurance that the ice water has been processed and cleaned by, and I quote, several incredibly effective filters, you still feel a little squeamish. At the same time, the mental image of a beer is equivalent to the wine snob swirling an ounce or two in a fancy glass, bringing it to their noses, and inhaling deeply, only to describe a unique bouquet of sweat and blood, with a hint of mid-season gear bag is somewhat funny
Pandemic and ticket sales
There is no doubt that the Covid pandemic has given a significant boost to the collectibles market. With people continuing to work and earn a salary, but unable to hit stores and spend as they used to, the money would go elsewhere. The card market, which over the years has increasingly relied on the Internet rather than brick and mortar stores, has certainly been one of the beneficiaries. Ebay is one service where this was reflected, with hockey card sales in the first quarter of this year showing a 286% increase in sales over the same period in 2020. While this was significant, the sport/interest was not true the largest increase in ticket sales was seen. Instead, the top three were tennis (5,157%), football (1,588%) and Pokemon (1046%). A lot of money is definitely being moved
The business of knock-offs
Whenever we chat about memorabilia, there is the prospect of illegal counterfeiting at some level, either explicitly or implicitly through other topics, such as classification and/or authentication. From time to time I will see more front-and-center news on this front, as was the case in the article below about a recent US Customs seizure of a shipment of counterfeit NBA and NFL Championship rings. Most notable in the article was the report of an estimated daily seizure totaling $3.6 million worth of counterfeit products by the US Customs and Border Patrol itself! Pro-rated, this is over $1.3 billion a year.
filth
Yes, it’s random, but it says random in the title. You signed up for this when you clicked on the link
Random music of the week
I went down the Devin Townsend rabbit hole at work yesterday so felt like sharing for those unfamiliar. Hope you like it!
Have a nice weekend everyone. Take care of yourself and each other, remember that those we cross paths with may be fighting a rough albeit hidden battle and need a little extra understanding. Positive vibes for you and yours
Do you have a piece of treasured memorabilia with a great story behind it? Let me know and you’ll be featured in an article. It doesn’t matter how big or small the piece is, how valuable it is, whether it’s an ordinary item or more of an odd one out. If you think it has a story, please contact me using the details below and we’ll talk. In the meantime, check out some previous “Display Case” articles at the links below to see what others have submitted in the past…
