The Beatles made my dad become a doctor





Sister Bliss (Ayalah Deborah Bentovim) talks about her upbringing, career and the men who influenced her. Occupation: Musician

Age: 50

Relationship status: Single

Best known for: Being a British DJ and Songwriter Sister Bliss: Men can be childish sometimes, but it was never about ego. My paternal grandfather, Harry Bentovim, was very musical. He was born in Jerusalem [before moving to London in 1947]. He worked as a doctor and died when I was 11. He always came to my school concerts. I was lucky to have such support. He was always very generous with his time and loved music. He had a head full of hair when he died at the age of 89. My father, Arnon Bentovim, played in London jazz bands in the 1960s. He plays saxophone and piano; there were always instruments in the house that I could discover because of his love for music. That’s how I got into the piano from an early age.

Daddy used to perform with eminent poets during this time, oddly enough, Spike Milligan was one of those who read poetry about the music his band played. Papa never really lived up to his dream as a musician: when the Beatles came, everything changed for jazz lovers. He became a doctor. Loading mom worked as a political cartoonist and started giving art therapy after I was born. During the school holidays, I went to retirement homes where she worked with the deaf and lame. She would have them draw and use color as therapy. I saw how art could really change their lives. My childhood love for celebrities was on Adam Ant, from Adam and the Ants. He was a rebellious ’80s musical god who came along and tore up the rulebook. I was obsessed. I loved how he dressed as a pirate: he had a great sense of costume and was free of fantasy. The last performance I went to before the lockdown in London was his, at Brixton Academy in December 2019. I had never seen him live. He still has so much energy and is very handsome. My first kiss was quite disgusting. It happened on vacation when I was 12. A man pinned me to a wall while I was playing table tennis in a hotel. Finding someone’s tongue in my mouth wasn’t my idea of ​​romance. After that, I didn’t kiss anyone for two years.

