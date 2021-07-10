Giannis Antetokounmpo jovial, enjoying the moment at NBA Finals despite Milwaukee Bucks 2-0 hole

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks returned home for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals in a less than pleasant position after the Phoenix Suns won the first two games of this best-of-7 affair in Phoenix.

But if you judged the Bucks’ state solely by how superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has approached his media duties, it would be easy to assume that Milwaukee was the team that led two games to none, rather than facing one. be in a dire situation heading into Game 3 on Sunday night. here on the Fiserv forum.

Take Saturday afternoon for example. Antetokounmpo, with heavy bags of ice on both knees and no shoes on, strode to the podium, looked at the assembled media and said with a smile: “This is going to be fun.” When asked the first question of his session, he initially stared straight ahead and offered only, “I’m just here not to get fined,” recalling former NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s famous statement, before giving a shot. huge grin flashed and told everyone – twice – that he was just kidding.



And later, when Antetokounmpo was asked about his jovial mood amid Milwaukee’s position, he said it’s just his way of processing what’s happening, rather than admitting the gravity of the situation: for the first in the NBA Finals playing time, and trailing 2-0 in the series – weigh on him.

“You know, I personally think of course I know it’s the final. Tomorrow we all understand what kind of game we start tomorrow,” Antetokounmpo said, referring to the Bucks deficit in the series. “So we know what to do. But at the end of the day you have to keep it light. You can’t say to yourself, ‘Oh, it’s the finale. You have to do this. There’s so much pressure, man.’ “No, it’s still basketball. It’s easy to say, hard to do, but at the same time you have to try to approach it that way. You just have to keep it light. You have to keep the ball light. You have to keep the atmosphere light.

“Once we go out and you see the fans, you know you understand what kind of game you’re playing. But personally, one thing that helps me is to keep it light and enjoy it. Knowing that I like things enjoy , I really like to put my heart in it. If I don’t enjoy it, I just go through the motions. So I just try to enjoy it, enjoy it, try to enjoy being here. We have come a long way to be in this position and we have to try to make the best of it that’s what we did I think in the first round, in the second round, in the third round. will do now and hopefully it will work to our advantage.”

One thing that has remained consistent for Antetokounmpo Saturday, with pretty much every other time he has sat down for the media in recent history, was his emphasis on the two things he focuses on every time he takes to the field: enjoy and compete. And despite being in the series, he felt like he could accomplish both things in Milwaukee’s two Phoenix losses.

For the Bucks, just having Antetokounmpo on the field after his ugly fall in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Atlanta — a game that Antetokounmpo had previously said he initially thought would keep him out for a year, but instead only took a week – is a cause for optimism.

But that aside, so is the fact that Milwaukee has been in this situation before. It had only been a month since the Bucks came home after losing the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series to the Brooklyn Nets, only to win four of the remaining five games to advance.

And while that situation isn’t perfectly analogous to this one, it gives the Bucks the muscle memory and confidence to know they’re capable of coming back and winning the title.

“A lot of people thought our season was over,” Bucks guard Khris Middleton said of where the Bucks stood in that Nets series. “We still believed in ourselves. We came back and had an ugly grind-it-out game that we found a way to win.

“Sometimes it won’t be pretty. Sometimes it gets ugly. We just have to find a way to win one game at a time from now on.”

While some of the Bucks flipping this series will start with both Middleton and Jrue Holiday getting off to a flying start in such a way that they weren’t able to play in either game in Phoenix, but Game 2 in particular, in which they played a combined 12 -of-37 shots from if Antetokounmpo gets back to playing like he did in Game 2, it will go a long way toward bringing Milwaukee back into this series.

His stat from Game 1 was impressive — 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes — but he only took 11 shots and wasn’t his usual aggressive self in transition. In Game 2, however, Antetokounmpo was outstanding, finishing with 42 points on 15-for-22 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks in 40 minutes, and just got everything he wanted.

And while Antetokounmpo wasn’t willing to say anything noteworthy about his game from Game 1 to Game 2, he did admit that he’s more comfortable with the mid-range game he’s trying to develop, and was part of his success in Game 2.

“I feel more comfortable,” he said. “I’m trying not to think about it. Now that you mention it, I might miss them tomorrow because of you. But no, I’m more comfortable. I’m just trying to be aggressive, going downhill. Sometimes guys stay for me or they create a wall that I can’t get into the paint so you have to try and think of other ways to be effective whether it be passing the ball or pulling up for the mid-range jump shot or going to a spot and then shoot over it.

“But you just have to think of ways to be effective. Sometimes you’re going to make them. Sometimes you’re going to miss them. But you have to stay aggressive. My mentality is always trying to go downhill, trying to make the right game, the right decision either that’s a pass or that’s scoring But as I said sometimes you have to take those shots You have to guess the defense But I’m comfortable and hopefully moving forward I can feel more feel comfortable with those shots and be even more effective.”