Imran Khan’s Election Symbol Should Be ‘Thief’ Instead of Cricket Bat: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI government on Saturday, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan’s election symbol should now be that of a “thief” rather than the cricket bat. Maryam’s comments came when she addressed a meeting in Azad Jammu and the city of Sharda in Kashmir. The PML-N leader said Imran Khan “stole the election” in 2018 with the cricket bat symbol. “Mentioning Imran Khan’s name now only brings to mind how the people were deprived of flour, sugar and Kashmir,” she said. She said all one can remember is “queues for flour and sugar”. “Older people stood in line and only got 1.5 sugar. Can 1.5 kg sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people?” she asked. Maryam said that on the other hand, when you think of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, you think of “highways” and “progress”. The PML-N is currently the “most popular party” in AJK, she added. “Those who criticized Nawaz Sharif still have their eyes on the PML-N candidates who have been in the race,” she said. She said that although Nawaz Sharif lives in London, he still “lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir”. Maryam said that while sitting by a river the night before, she prayed that Indian-occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be united. “I can imagine the grief you all must carry with you,” she said. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that “no one believes in the chosen ones”. “He has no respect at all at home and abroad,” she added. She said that PML-N has now learned how to deal with its opponents. “We know how to take our seats back from these vote thieves,” she said. The vice president of PML-N urged the public to vigorously participate in the July 25 elections with the whole family. “Promise me you’ll guard your votes until the results are announced,” she said. Maryam said the “lion” will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the PML-N election symbol.

