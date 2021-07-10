2022 Louisiana Lineman Fitzgerald West Commits to LSU Football





LSU’s hot streak on the hiring trail continued over the weekend as purple and gold picked up a commitment from Louisiana lineman Fitzgerald West. It is the third contract of the week for the Tigers, who secured promises from kicker Nathan Dibert and linebacker DeMario Tolan. With West on board, the Tigers are now up to 14 commits for the 2022 class, but the interesting question will be where West ends up in the end. Recruited primarily as a defensive tackle, LSU will likely be interested in trying him out on the offensive line as well. His ties to LSU go back quite a few years, as West has an interesting first meeting with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, whom he met at a camp in Tulane as he began his freshman year of high school. “Coach O was a host at the camp and he sees me and starts talking to me because he likes my size,” West told LSU Country last year. “When I told him which class I was in, he was amazed. “He said ‘man, you’re a freshman?’ and I said, ‘No sir, I’m going to be a freshman’ and he just about lost it,” West recalls. “He immediately told me to come to their camp and that he would like to see me there.” It took a few years for West to get the offer he coveted from his school in his hometown, earning an offer in early June 2021 after attending a camp and meeting the coaching staff. West has played on both sides of the line at Lafayette Christian throughout his career, looking to win his fifth consecutive state championship as a senior. He looks up to guys like Tyler Shelvin and Rashard Lawrence, as well as Jacobian Guillory, who just finished his first season with the program. West said he talks to Shelvin and Guillory a lot and calls them his big brothers because they’re always just a phone call away for advice. Now, whether on the offensive or defensive lines, West can finally realize his dream of getting ready for purple and gold.

